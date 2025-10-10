Sofia, Bulgaria--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Tonkin.bg, the website behind Bulgaria's most renowned Mentorship Academy Business and Investments (MABI) led by Yulian Tonkin, today announced the launch of MABI, a new 10-day intensive version of its signature 12-month mentorship program. Designed for entrepreneurs and professionals seeking rapid results, MABI brings the essence of the full academy into a focused, high-impact experience.

For over a decade, Yulian Tonkin and his team of leading mentors have guided thousands of ambitious individuals toward measurable business growth, personal development, and strategic clarity. The 12-month MABI program has become a symbol of transformation in Bulgaria's business community, connecting more than 300 active participants with over 20 top mentors in fields including marketing, sales, investment, and leadership.

Now, with MABI, Tonkin.bg and its mentors are opening this knowledge to a wider audience in a condensed, actionable format. The 10-day version provides direct access to the Academy's core systems, group sessions, and expert consultations.

"We created MABI for people who are ready to act now," said Yulian Tonkin, founder of the Mentorship Business Academy. "Not everyone can commit to a year-long journey, but everyone deserves the chance to experience what focused mentorship can do in just ten days. MABI is that gateway - a clear, structured path to business clarity, confidence, and growth."

MABI's 10-day intensive program features:

Direct mentorship from Tonkin and his expert team across the core business lines - investment, marketing, and sales.

Hands-on strategies that have driven real success for hundreds of businesses in Bulgaria.

Live group sessions offering personalized guidance and interaction with mentors.

Access to exclusive resources and proven business frameworks.

A results-oriented approach, focusing on clarity, structure, and immediate implementation.

Tonkin.bg's Mentorship Academy Business and Investments continues to set the standard for practical, transformative education in business and personal development. MABI stands as its most accessible initiative yet - a powerful invitation to discover the academy's impact in a concentrated 10-day format.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269436

SOURCE: GYT