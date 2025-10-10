Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 22:36 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Field Medical, Inc.: Circulation Publishes 6-Month Outcomes from First-in-Human VCAS Trial of FieldForce Pulsed Field Ablation System: 82% Freedom from VT/VF Recurrence and 98% Reduction in Burden

Findings presented at the International VT Symposium and published simultaneously in Circulation.

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Medical, Inc. today announced that Circulation has published six-month outcomes from the Ventricular Catheter Ablation Study (VCAS), the first-in-human evaluation of its FieldForce Ablation System for ventricular tachycardia (VT). Results were also presented as a late-breaking trial at the 20th Annual International Symposium on Ventricular Arrhythmias (VT Symposium).

The FieldForce Ablation System by Field Medical: This next-generation PFA system is designed for transmural lesion creation, offering a novel approach to VT ablation.

Results at Six Months
VCAS is a prospective, multicenter feasibility trial evaluating the safety and performance of the FieldForce Ablation System in patients with VT. Unlike conventional approaches, the system delivers a proprietary high-voltage, short-pulse waveform designed to penetrate dense scar tissue while minimizing thermal injury.

Key Findings:

  • 82% freedom from recurrent VT/VF or ICD therapy
  • 98% reduction in VT/VF burden (episodes)
  • 11.5% had a primary safety event with 0 therapy-related complications

"While this remains an initial feasibility study, the six-month outcomes are highly encouraging. Achieving 82% freedom from recurrence and a 98% reduction in arrhythmia burden with a nonthermal, tissue-selective energy is a meaningful result in VT therapy. Importantly, this is the first time we've seen evidence that PFA can reach deep, transmural scar tissue in the ventricle, a long-standing challenge with existing energy sources," said Vivek Reddy, M.D., co-principal investigator, lead author, and electrophysiologist at Mount Sinai, New York. "These findings give me cautious optimism that with continued refinement, this approach could represent an important advance in the treatment of scar-related VT."

With U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Breakthrough Device designation and acceptance into the FDA Total Product Life Cycle (TAP) Pilot Program, Field Medical is advancing this program toward a pivotal trial and a rigorous evaluation of high-voltage focal PFA in VT.

"It is rare for initial feasibility data to be published in Circulation, and this underscores both the rigor and the significance of the work," said Steven Mickelsen, M.D., founder and chief technology officer of Field Medical. "Our mission has always been to unite scientific credibility with innovation. These findings mark an important milestone as we continue to evaluate pulsed field ablation for its potential to improve outcomes for patients with ventricular arrhythmias."

Looking ahead, the company is evaluating additional applications of its FieldForce Ablation System beyond VT and expects to present initial feasibility findings in atrial fibrillation (AF) at a major scientific meeting in early 2026.

About FieldForce Ablation System
The FieldForce Ablation System features a single-point contact force PFA catheter with an innovative design utilizing proprietary FieldBending technology to deliver targeted, brief, high-intensity electric fields. This next-generation PFA technology was designed to deliver both precise targeted lesions and large volume transmural lesions in the ventricle.

About Field Medical®, Inc.
Founded in 2022, Field Medical is a clinical-stage medical technology company committed to advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions for complex cardiac arrhythmias. Its FieldForce Ablation System integrates a focal catheter design with proprietary FieldBending energy designed to safely deliver efficient, precise ablation with the goal of improving outcomes in ventricular and atrial arrhythmia treatment. In 2024, Field Medical earned Breakthrough Device Designation and gained entry into the FDA TAP Pilot Program for its ventricular tachycardia indication.

For more information, visit www.fieldmedicalinc.com and follow us on LinkedInX, and YouTube.

The FieldForce Ablation System is an investigational device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Source:
Reddy VY, et al. High-Voltage Focal Pulsed Field Ablation to Treat Scar-Related Ventricular Tachycardia: The First-in-Human VCAS Trial. Circulation. Published online ahead of print October 10, 2025. doi:10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.125.077025

Field Medical Logo

CONTACT: Holly Windler, 619.929.1275, holly.windler@gmail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792975/Field_Medical_FieldForce__Ablation_System_Next_generation_PFA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574173/Field_Medical_Logo_Block_WhiteOnBlack_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/circulation-publishes-6-month-outcomes-from-first-in-human-vcas-trial-of-fieldforce-pulsed-field-ablation-system-82-freedom-from-vtvf-recurrence-and-98-reduction-in-burden-302581160.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
