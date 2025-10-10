Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 601) ("Canter" or the "Company") a U.S.-focused lithium-boron exploration company, announces that, further to its news release of September 3, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,050,000 through the issuance of 5,250,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consisted of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.26 for two (2) years from the date of issuance.

No finders' fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to statutory hold periods pursuant to securities laws in Canada and a voluntary 12-month lockup period.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to continue advancing its Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and its Railroad Valley Lithium-Boron Project, to evaluate and pursue additional projects and for general working capital purposes.

Insiders of the Company purchased 225,000 Units in the Private Placement. The participation by such insiders in the Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

