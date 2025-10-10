Statement From the National Bar Association on the Indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / The National Bar Association stands ?rmly and without hesitation beside New York Attorney General Letitia "Tish" James. Today's indictment is unjust and dangerous. It represents the continued weaponization of our nation's justice system for political gain.

The President of the United States has crossed a red line that no leader in this country's history has crossed before. Directing the Department of Justice to target an independent, duly elected state attorney general for doing her job strikes at the heart of our democracy.

Attorney General James has dedicated her career to fairness and the rule of law. She has done what every public servant should do which is follow the facts and apply the law without fear or favor. To see her integrity attacked through baseless charges is an assault on the very foundation of justice itself.

We now see the result of politics overtaking principle. Career prosecutors determined that there was no evidence to support these charges. They were pushed out and replaced with individuals whose only quali?cation is their loyalty to a single man, not to the Constitution or the law. That is corruption. That is abuse of power. And that is why we must all speak out.

This is not just about one person or one case. It is about whether the justice system will serve the people or be used as a tool of political revenge. Even leaders from across the political spectrum have expressed concern. They know what is at stake. If this can happen to an attorney general who stands on the side of truth, it can happen to anyone who dares to uphold it.

For more than one hundred years, the National Bar Association has been the conscience of this profession. We have stood for the independence of the judiciary, the dignity of the law, and the protection of those who ?ght for justice. We will continue to do so now.

Attorney General James has said she is not fearful. Her faith remains unshaken, and she knows, as we know, that no weapon formed against her shall prosper.

The National Bar Association calls upon every lawyer, judge, and citizen who believes in justice to stand united in this moment. Our silence cannot be bought, borrowed, or bullied.

When justice is under attack, silence is complicity. Freedom and justice cannot wait.

Statement from Ashley L. Upkins, President, National Bar Association

About the National Bar Association (NBA)

Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association is the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges. Representing over 67,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students, the NBA is committed to advancing the science of jurisprudence, improving the administration of justice, protecting judicial independence, and safeguarding the civil and political rights of all citizens.

