Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Ruston, LA

RUSTON, LA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its newest travel center in Ruston, LA on Friday, October 24that 11:00 AM CST. Buc-ee's will celebrate the groundbreaking of its first location in Louisiana with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Located at I-20 & Tarbutton Road, Ruston, LA, Buc-ee's Ruston will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's is proud to offer its signature favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries. Guests can enjoy thousands of snack, meal, and beverage options, along with award-winning restrooms, competitively priced fuel, and the exceptional service that has made Buc-ee's a trusted name for over 40 years.

Dignitaries scheduled to attend the Buc-ee's Ruston groundbreaking ceremony include Mayor Ronny Walker, Senator Bill Cassidy and City Council Members John Denny, Carolyn Cage, Angela Mayfield, Melanie Lewis, and Bruce Siegmund.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's has grown to operate 54 stores nationwide. Since launching its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Mississippi, and Virginia. Since 2024, Buc-ee's has broken ground on its first locations in Ohio, Arkansas, Arizona and Kansas. Buc-ee's upcoming Ruston store will mark its debut in Louisiana.

Stan Beard, Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development, said, "Ruston is a smart-growth town with a big attitude and the perfect location for us in NW Louisiana; that is a great combination for us, and we are honored to be here."

Buc-ee's Ruston will bring at least 200+ full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, friendly service, unique collection of gifts, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

