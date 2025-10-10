JRM Construction Management Named to Crain's Best Places to Work for 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of Crain's Best Places to Work in New York 2025. This honor underscores JRM's ongoing commitment to cultivating an employee-driven culture where collaboration, innovation, and shared success are at the heart of everything we do.

"At JRM Construction Management, we're not just building award-winning projects, we're crafting meaningful careers and lasting relationships," said Joseph P. Romano, CEO at JRM. "Being named one of Crain's Best Places to Work is a direct reflection of the dedication, creativity, and ownership mindset our employee-owners bring to every project and every client relationship."

As an employee-owned company, JRM empowers every member of its team to share in the company's success, fostering an environment rooted in collaboration, innovation, and accountability. From fast-tracked renovations completed in weeks to large-scale multi-year developments, JRM's hallmark remains constant: a relentless focus on quality, meticulous attention to detail, and industry-leading pre-construction planning. This pursuit of excellence has enabled JRM to deliver marquee projects across the country, positioning the firm as a respected leader in the construction industry.

Beyond its project portfolio, JRM's culture thrives on teamwork, open communication, and professional growth. The firm provides employees with opportunities to lead, innovate, and make an impact every day. By combining the resources of a large firm with the personal touch of an ownership-driven culture, JRM offers a supportive, dynamic workplace where skills are valued, ideas matter, and careers flourish.

"Recognition on this list reinforces that our success is built by our people," added Joseph P. Romano. "At JRM, our employees don't just build projects; they shape communities, grow their careers, and define what it means to be an industry leader."

