Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
3 kritische Rohstoffe. 1 riesiges Becken. $2,26 Mrd. US-Finanzierung: Diese Aktie könnte die Nächste sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.10.2025 23:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JRM Construction Management Named to Crain's Best Places to Work for 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of Crain's Best Places to Work in New York 2025. This honor underscores JRM's ongoing commitment to cultivating an employee-driven culture where collaboration, innovation, and shared success are at the heart of everything we do.

"At JRM Construction Management, we're not just building award-winning projects, we're crafting meaningful careers and lasting relationships," said Joseph P. Romano, CEO at JRM. "Being named one of Crain's Best Places to Work is a direct reflection of the dedication, creativity, and ownership mindset our employee-owners bring to every project and every client relationship."

As an employee-owned company, JRM empowers every member of its team to share in the company's success, fostering an environment rooted in collaboration, innovation, and accountability. From fast-tracked renovations completed in weeks to large-scale multi-year developments, JRM's hallmark remains constant: a relentless focus on quality, meticulous attention to detail, and industry-leading pre-construction planning. This pursuit of excellence has enabled JRM to deliver marquee projects across the country, positioning the firm as a respected leader in the construction industry.

Beyond its project portfolio, JRM's culture thrives on teamwork, open communication, and professional growth. The firm provides employees with opportunities to lead, innovate, and make an impact every day. By combining the resources of a large firm with the personal touch of an ownership-driven culture, JRM offers a supportive, dynamic workplace where skills are valued, ideas matter, and careers flourish.

"Recognition on this list reinforces that our success is built by our people," added Joseph P. Romano. "At JRM, our employees don't just build projects; they shape communities, grow their careers, and define what it means to be an industry leader."

Contact Information

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director
sukhan@jrmcm.com

.

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-named-to-crains-best-places-to-work-for-2025-1085640

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.