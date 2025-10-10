Anzeige
WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075
Tradegate
10.10.25 | 21:54
37,200 Euro
-36,30 % -21,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,0059,0023:00
37,10037,30022:02
10.10.2025
Brookfield Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) will host its third quarter 2025 conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:00am (ET).

Results will be released that morning at approximately 7:00am (ET) and available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases (https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases).

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:
Conference Call

  • Please pre-register by conference call:
    https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf53911d34bdc4ac38feb0108a74ca3c9 (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf53911d34bdc4ac38feb0108a74ca3c9)
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tr4o8due (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tr4o8due)
  • Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.

About Brookfield Corporation
Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

Media
Kerrie McHugh: E kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com (mailto:kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com) | M +1 212 618 3469

Investor Relations
Katie Battaglia: E katie.battaglia@brookfield.com (mailto:katie.battaglia@brookfield.com) | M +1 416 359 8544


