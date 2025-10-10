Nexora Launches Fully Decentralized $NEX Token and Secures Trademark Filing in the U.S.

NEX is a secure, Ethereum-based ERC-20 token powering next-gen DeFi innovation and decentralized utility.

SPRINGFIELD, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Nexora today announced the official launch of its fully decentralized NEX token, designed to set new standards for security, growth, and transparency in the global crypto space. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Nexora introduces a borderless, community-first approach to decentralized finance (DeFi) where value generation is driven by fairness, open access, and locked liquidity.

"Our mission is to reimagine DeFi by making it more secure, transparent, and accessible for everyone," said Ali Ghaderi, Founder & Strategic Lead at Nexora. "NEX is structured not only as a token but as a sustainable movement designed to build long-term trust."

The NEX token is more than a digital asset; it represents a movement within decentralized finance. With 100% liquidity locked and no VC or pre-mine, Nexora eliminates the risks of early withdrawals or insider advantages. The token is fully decentralized, empowering a global community to share in the ecosystem's development and benefits.

Staking and Community Rewards

Nexora has introduced multiple staking pools offering transparent value opportunities to its holders. Stakers can claim rewards every block and withdraw their stake after fixed lock-in periods of 15, 30, or 90 days.

The staking options include:

15-Day Pool: 27.6% annually

30-Day Pool: 43.2% annually

90-Day Pool: 48.8% annually

In addition, Nexora launched a one-time 50,000 NEX reward pool campaign to encourage early participation. Weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly tiers further expand community engagement while ensuring fairness through open-source, audited smart contracts.

Nexora has already achieved significant milestones, including the token launch, liquidity lock, whitepaper release, and CoinGecko listing. We've also signed a contract with BitMart to be liseted (in process). Currently, in Q3?2025, the project has launched its staking program and Zealy campaigns, with plans for a Trust Wallet submission underway. Looking forward, Q4?2025 will focus on strategic partnerships, Galxe campaigns, Tier-2 centralized exchange (CEX) applications, and global marketing initiatives. We've also signed a contract with BitMart for a forthcoming listing (currently in process).

The long-term roadmap for 2026 and 2027 outlines expansion into multichain environments, cross-platform integrations, and transparent vesting unlocks. Ecosystem governance and scaling remain central to Nexora's future vision.

With a total supply of 100 million tokens, Nexora enforces a transparent and community-first distribution model:

53% allocated to Admin Token Vesting (locked until 2027)

40% in Team Tokens (locked until 2026)

5.77% in the Liquidity Pool (locked until July 3, 2026)

1.18% in the Owner Wallet (to be moved into a trusted lock)

0.05% in the Rewards Pool

To ensure long-term stability, 93% of the NEX/ETH liquidity pool is locked via Team Finance until June 25, 2026. The token has also undergone a Coinsult audit and is verified under SAFU standards, reinforcing Nexora's dedication to security.

Currently available on Uniswap V4, the NEX token can also be purchased directly with credit cards, ensuring accessibility for a broad range of users. Future exchange listings and ecosystem integrations will continue to expand the token's reach.

For more information, visit: https://nexoracrypto.com/

About Nexora

Nexora (NEX) is a secure, Ethereum-based ERC-20 token dedicated to building a transparent, community-driven DeFi ecosystem. With no VC or pre-mine, 100% locked liquidity, and audited contracts, NEX sets new standards for trust and fairness in crypto. Through staking pools, long-term roadmap development, and multichain expansion, Nexora empowers global users with scalable, borderless solutions.

