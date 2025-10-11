Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Bullying Buddy, a new mobile safety app created by behavioral therapist, author, and speaker Tara Lynn Townes, is now available to help parents and schools detect, document, and respond to bullying and suicide risk in real time. The company announced the app's rollout as part of its mission to bring new technology solutions to youth mental health and school safety.

Bullying Buddy Announces Launch: New App Gives Parents a Lifeline Against Bullying and Suicide

"Every day in the U.S., 19 young people die by suicide, and nearly one in three teens is bullied," said Townes, Founder and CEO of Bullying Buddy. "When my son Encore came home with scratches on his face and stories of classmates calling him a monster, I realized listening wasn't enough. I had to create something that could protect children in the moment."

How It Works

With a single tap, Bullying Buddy records an incident and transmits live video and geolocation data to parents and, where permitted, school administrators within seconds. Tracking continues for more than ten minutes, ensuring families remain informed even if a child is followed or moved. The app is designed to protect children both on and off school grounds and to assist in bullying and suicide prevention.

The app's features include:

AI keyword monitoring for high-risk terms such as "suicide" or "die," triggering instant alerts and guided support.

Direct cyberbullying reporting to platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat.

Real-time parent-child chat during incidents.

Definitions and profiles of the seven types of bullying.

A bereavement hub for families to memorialize lost children and contribute to national data.

Relaxation tools and music therapy for anxiety redirection.

Active shooter protocol and credible data collection for safety research.

Bullying hot spot tracking to identify trends and prevention needs.

"This isn't just about technology," Townes explained. "It's about saving lives, restoring confidence in our youth, and making sure no family ever has to bury a child because of bullying again."

Beyond the App: A National Movement

Bullying Buddy is part of a broader initiative led by Townes that also includes:

The Be Brave Curriculum, an empathy-based behavioral program for classrooms.

The Bully Proof Academy, a five-week resilience course for preschool through college students using role-playing and interactive exercises.

Growing Adoption and Future Development

School districts across the U.S. are piloting Bullying Buddy as part of emergency preparedness and safety programs. Townes has also been invited to present in South Africa and the Republic of Georgia, reflecting the platform's expanding international interest.



An adult version of the app-set to launch in coming weeks-will address domestic violence, workplace harassment, elder abuse, and human trafficking. Future updates will introduce in-app therapist access, wearable smart jewelry, and water-activated safety bracelets.



"For me, Bullying Buddy is more than an app-it's a mission," said Townes. "No more silence. No more excuses. Every child deserves to feel safe."



About Bullying Buddy

Founded by Tara Lynn Townes, Bullying Buddy is a mobile safety platform that empowers parents, children, and schools to detect, document, and prevent bullying and suicide in real time. The app combines AI technology, data tracking, and behavioral support to create a faster, more coordinated response to youth mental health crises.

For more information, visit thebullyingbuddy.com.

