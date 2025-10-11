Anzeige
Samstag, 11.10.2025
ACCESS Newswire
11.10.2025 01:02 Uhr
131 Leser
Roxxstar Entertainment: St. Lucia to Las Vegas: Funk Heir Tra'zae Clinton and D.B.L. Release Anthem "Time To Break Away" Amid a World in Crisis

A bold, powerful single and documentary-style music video delivering freedom, hope, renewal, and rebirth - a rallying cry for change, dropping October 17!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Roxxstar Entertainment proudly announces the release of "Time To Break Away", a powerful new single produced by Tra'zae Clinton, grandson of funk legend George Clinton, from musician and songwriter D.B.L.. The track officially drops October 17, 2025 and is now available for pre-save across all major platforms.

Time To Break Away Cover Art

Time To Break Away Cover Art

A Fusion of Legacy & Vision

D.B.L., born in St. Lucia and now based in Las Vegas, blends Caribbean-rooted music with sharp storytelling, shaped under the mentorship of Jackie Jackson of the Jackson family. Known as child actor Donny B. Lord, he appeared in commercials for Disney, Pepsi, Cheerios, Footlocker, and more. Today, as founder of Roxxstar Entertainment, he empowers artists worldwide while creating music with global reach.

On this track, he joins Tra'zae Clinton - multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer, and rapper carrying the Parliament-Funkadelic legacy forward. Also featured is Stephen Rezza, multi-platinum musician, producer, and BMG/Def7 A&R, whose guitar work heightens the track's emotional intensity.

Musical Style & Impact

Blending Clinton funk, reggae roots, R&B, and hip hop, Time To Break Away bridges genres and generations. Driven by percussion, soldier-like foot stomps, and chants, the single feels like a march - an anthem of resilience and empowerment.

A Visual Story of Hope

The official music video, produced by Roxxstar Entertainment and shot by Tra'zae Clinton's ThaReelistVisionz, captures more than the making of the song. Partly filmed in St. Lucia, it blends behind-the-scenes studio moments with striking footage of D.B.L. returning home as a celebrated cultural figure, welcomed by thousands of children who see him as a mentor. The visuals amplify the anthem's message of hope.

A Call to Action

In a world of political unrest and social division, Time To Break Away arrives as an anthem - a bold reminder of resilience, unity, and the power to break free.

"Time To Break Away isn't just music - it's a voice for our times," says D.B.L. "Amid violence, division, and struggle, this single reminds us that with courage, determination, and faith, we can rise, heal, and break away."

About Roxxstar Entertainment

Founded by D.B.L., Roxxstar Entertainment is a Las Vegas-based music, consulting, and PR company dedicated to empowering artists worldwide. It serves as a platform to mentor and inspire the next generation of talent.

Pre-Save Now

Be the first to hear this anthem on October 17, 2025.

Pre-save link:share.amuse.io/track/dbl-time-to-break-away-1

Follow the artists:

  • D.B.L.: instagram.com/realdbl

  • Tra'zae Clinton: instagram.com/trazae

Interview Opportunities

D.B.L. and Tra'zae Clinton are available for interviews, podcasts, and media appearances and performances to discuss Time To Break Away. Advance press copies of the single and official music video are available upon request for coverage, review, or broadcast. Media inquiries are welcome.

Media Contact

Roxxstar Entertainment
roxxstarent.biz@gmail.com
www.roxxstarent.com

###

Contact Information

Brad Butcher
Marketing Manager
roxxstarent.biz@gmail.com
7024096399

SOURCE: Roxxstar Entertainment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/st.-lucia-to-las-vegas-funk-heir-trazae-clinton-and-d.b.l.-release-anthem-%22tim-1085656

