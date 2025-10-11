Anzeige
11.10.2025 01:50 Uhr
Kennedys CMK LLP: Notice of Data Breach

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Lincoln University is notifying certain Lincoln University current and former employees, students, and applicants of a data security incident that may have involved personal information. However, Lincoln University was unable to locate last known address information for all individuals whose information was involved. This notice explains the incident and Lincoln University's response.

On October 9, 2024, Lincoln University became aware of a disruption to its computer network. Lincoln University took immediate action to secure the systems. Lincoln University partnered with cyber incident response professionals to investigate the nature and scope of the incident. As part of the investigation, it learned that certain data was likely taken from the network by an unauthorized actor. After a comprehensive review, on May 2, 2025, Lincoln University learned that certain files within that data set contained personal information. Lincoln University then engaged in a process to identify last known contact information for as many individuals as possible, which was completed on September 22, 2025.

The information that was involved varies by individual, but may have included individuals' first and last name, in combination with one or more of the following data element(s): Social Security number, driver's license or state identification card number, passport number, individual taxpayer identification number, date of birth, and/or student identification number.

Upon learning of the incident, Lincoln University took immediate steps to address it, including securing its systems. Lincoln University partnered with cyber incident response professionals and notified federal law enforcement. Lincoln University is reviewing existing security policies and protections already in place on the network and adopting additional security to safeguard against evolving threats moving forward.

To date, Lincoln is not aware of any evidence of the misuse of any personal information involved in this incident. However, Lincoln University is offering individuals whose information was involved access to 12 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

If you believe you may have been impacted by this incident, Lincoln University has established a toll-free call center through HaystackID to answer questions about the incident and provide individuals with other resources and assistance. To confirm if you were impacted or to verify your eligibility for monitoring services, contact the call center. Haystack ID call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Pacific time on Saturdays (excluding U.S. national holidays) and can be reached at 888-844-1265.

Lincoln University is committed to the privacy and security of its community's personal information.

Contact Information

Albert Loh
aloh@lincolnuca.edu

.

SOURCE: Kennedys CMK LLP



