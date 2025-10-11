Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTC Pink: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) ("Wellfield" or the "Company") announces that the management cease trade order granted on July 30, 2025, by its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has expired and the BCSC has issued a failure-to-file case trade order (the "FFCTO") to the Company under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders In Multiple Jurisdictions, prohibiting the trading in or the purchasing of any securities of the Company by any person or company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), except in accordance with the following conditions:

a beneficial securityholder of the Company who is not, and was not at the date of the FFCTO an insider or control person of the Company, may sell securities of the Company acquired before the date of October 2, 2025 if both of the following apply: (a) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization; and (b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The FFCTO was issued as a result of the delay in the filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, management's discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2025 and the related annual filings (the "Annual Filings") and the interim financial report for the period ended June 30, 2025, management's discussion and analysis for the periods ended June 30, 2025, and interim related filings (the "Interim Filings" and with the Annual Filings, the "Required Filings").

The delay in completing the Required Filings was due to unforeseen extenuating circumstances resulting in resourcing challenges within the Company.

In addition, as a result of the FFCTP, the TSXV imposed a halt of trading of the Company's common shares on October 3, 2025.

The Company currently anticipates completing and filing the Annual Filings on or before October 29, 2025, with the Interim Filings, to follow shortly thereafter.

Management is actively working with its auditor to complete the Required Filings as soon as possible to facilitate the reinstatement of trading in the Company's common shares on the TSXV and will provide updates as further information becomes available.

About Wellfield

Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is a leading fintech company specializing in innovative solutions leveraging blockchain technology. Our platform Coinmama, provide seamless access to the cryptocurrency market for over 3.5 million registered users across 180 countries. Additionally, Wellfield operates Tradewind Markets platform to digitize and trade real-world assets, including our flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver products.

Join Wellfield's digital community on LinkedIn and Twitter, and for more details, visit wellfield.io.

