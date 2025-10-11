Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company") announces that Douglas Turnbull has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective immediately, to pursue another professional opportunity.

Mr. Turnbull has been a key member of the Company's executive team, providing invaluable leadership and operational oversight during a pivotal period of growth and development. His contributions have been instrumental in advancing the Company's exploration and development initiatives, optimizing project execution, and enhancing stakeholder value.

While stepping down from his executive duties, Mr. Turnbull, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, will remain engaged with the Company in a technical advisory and consulting capacity. His continued involvement ensures continuity and ongoing support as Newpath progresses its portfolio of mineral assets.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Newpath team, I want to thank Douglas for his outstanding contributions," said Alexander McAulay, CEO of Newpath. "We sincerely wish him success in his new opportunity and are pleased that he will continue to support Newpath as a technical advisor and Qualified Person."

The Company wishes Mr. Turnbull continued success in his future endeavors and looks forward to his ongoing involvement.

About Newpath Resources Inc.

Newpath is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PATH. Newpath holds a 100% interest in the early-stage Alpha/Bravo critical metal exploration project, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay and the Northshore Gold Project located 4 kilometres south of Schreiber, Ontario.

