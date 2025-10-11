BWI Group produces its 11 millionth MagneRide damper as fourth-generation production ramps up worldwide.

The SDV-ready technology enables 1,000 Hz damping control through real-time sensor data and dynamic algorithms.

BWI Group has produced its 11 millionth MagneRide damper at its production facility in Krosno, Poland. The company marked the milestone during an online technology forum, which brought together engineers, academics, and vehicle manufacturer representatives to discuss the system's performance and applications.

"We expect significant growth in demand as the industry moves toward greater digitisation and next-generation software-defined vehicle architectures," said BWI Group CEO Liu Xihe.

"MagneRide is ideally positioned for this transition. Its ability to adapt instantly to changing conditions through software control aligns perfectly with the requirements of future vehicle platforms. Our global production network is ready to support this growth, with the flexibility and infrastructure needed to meet rising customer demand worldwide."

BWI Group's production facilities span Europe, North America and Asia. The Krosno plant in Poland, which supplies brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini, and other brands, has undergone a significant update to maximise automation and production efficiency.

MagneRide has fitted to more than 100 vehicle applications worldwide. Luxury brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Cadillac, Audi, and Mustang have long relied on BWI Group's MagneRide suspension systems.

BWI Group has seen strong demand for MagneRide in Asia, and the system has recently been adopted on the newly launched Deepal L06 long-range electric coupe. In China, the Shenzhen plant, which opened in March 2025, and the Zhangjiakou facility together are expected to produce two million units annually.

MagneRide uses a valveless design and magnetorheological fluid to adjust damping forces up to 1,000 times per second. Real-time sensor data and dynamic algorithms create a closed-loop control system, allowing the vehicle to respond instantly to changing road conditions and driver inputs. This digital capability makes it ready for software-defined vehicle architectures, where suspension systems must integrate seamlessly with vehicle electronics, ADAS, and over-the-air software updates.

"Unlike other semi-active solutions, MagneRide continuously adapts through software, making it fully compatible with SDV architectures," said Alessandro Manca, senior vice president of sales, marketing, and program management.

"This allows OEMs to adjust handling and comfort characteristics without hardware changes and offer vehicles that can evolve over time."

During the technology forum, rally driver Tomasz Czopik demonstrated a MagneRide-equipped vehicle on roads and track in Poland, showing how the system maintains stability and comfort under challenging conditions, such as sharp turns, uneven surfaces and rapid acceleration and braking.

The technology forum is now available to watch on-demand here (https://mobex.io/webinars/digitising-chassis-systems-upgrading-semi-active-suspension-systems-for-modern-vehicles/). Viewers can access the full event to see expert discussions, a live factory tour and vehicle demonstrations.

