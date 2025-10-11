Get Ready to Experience "Tech For Nature": DOOGEE's Outdoor Technology Arrives at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, the wait is over. DOOGEE invites tech enthusiasts, industry partners, and global media to GITEX GLOBAL 2025 to experience a new era of technology that is tougher, smarter, and greener than ever before. From October 13th-17th, the DOOGEE booth (A40 in Hall 13) will be the premier destination to see the "Tech For Nature" vision come to life.

Tech Impact: Reliable Performance in Tough Natural Places

The Tech Impact zone is the heart of the "Tech For Nature" idea. It shows our strongest devices, which are made to be reliable partners for people who work and explore in nature's toughest places. This is more than just about being strong; it's about giving explorers, scientists, and rescue teams the tools they need to study, protect, and safely enjoy the wild. Each phone here is built to handle extreme heat, cold, water, and drops, so you can always stay connected and safe.

V Max Series: Beyond Max

The V Max series is perfect for long outdoor trips. It has a very powerful battery and a great HD camera. The V Max Play takes this further with a 200MP main camera that takes very clear and detailed pictures of your journey. It also has a built-in projector, which is useful for showing plans to a team or watching movies outdoors. The dual camping lights are bright enough for night work or relaxing, making any wild place feel a bit more like home.

Shield Series: Mecha Evolution Unbreakable

The Shield Series shows our idea of "Rugged Outside And Inside". The main model, the S200 Ultra, is made with a strong aluminum-titanium alloy frame and cover. This makes it a perfect partner for trips into the wild. It has a helpful rear display to show you information quickly. Every part of the phone, even the sides, is designed to handle impacts. This shows that the phone's strength is built into its very core.

Anywise W1 Pro: Built for all-day outdoor navigation, a rugged watch with 5ATM waterproof,dual-band GPS and offline maps, enabling navigation with no phone needed. Hikers praised its precision in network-free mapping.

BoneAir Swim: IP68 waterproof bone-conduction headphones designed for open-ear safety, allowing swimmers to enjoy music underwater without blocking ambient sounds - a perfect balance between entertainment and awareness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793962/Gitex_Newswire1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/get-ready-to-experience-tech-for-nature-doogees-outdoor-technology-arrives-at-gitex-global-2025-302581250.html