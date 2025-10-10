PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. ("Phoenix Education" or the "Company"), the parent company of The University of Phoenix, Inc., announced today the closing of its previously announced initial public offering ("IPO") of 4,250,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. The shares were offered by certain of the Company's existing shareholders (the "selling shareholders"). In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PXED" on October 9, 2025. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses paid by the Company, were approximately $136 million. The selling shareholders received all of the proceeds from the offering.Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BMO Capital Markets and Jefferies acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Apollo Global Securities and Truist Securities acted as joint book-running managers. B. Riley Securities, Barrington Research, Loop Capital Markets, Academy Securities, Bancroft Capital and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers for the offering.A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and declared effective on September 30, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by e-mail at prospectus@morganstanley.com, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at 866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Phoenix Education Partners, Inc.Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. is the parent company of The University of Phoenix, Inc., a pioneer in online education for working adults. Founded in 1976, University of Phoenix provides access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities.ContactsInvestors:Beth CoronelliInvestorRelations@phoenixeducationpartners.comMedia:Andrea SmileyMediaRelations@phoenixeducationpartners.com

