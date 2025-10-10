Anzeige
WKN: A2P2JR | ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VK
10.10.25
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 22:02 Uhr
Aon plc: Aon Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.745 per share on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable November 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 3, 2025.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up to date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Investor Contact
Hallie Miller
[email protected]
+1 847 442 0622

Media Contact
[email protected]
Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114
International: +1 312 381 3024

SOURCE Aon plc

