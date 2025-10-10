Vera Bradley, Inc.: Vera Bradley Extends Existing Shareholder Rights Plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") unanimously approved an amendment to the Company's existing shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") pursuant to which the final expiration date has been extended from October 11, 2025 to October 11, 2026. All other terms and conditions of the Rights Plan, which was adopted to protect shareholders' interests and maximize value for all shareholders, remain unchanged.

The Board is committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders. The Board approved the one-year extension of the Rights Plan to guard against abusive tactics, to protect the interests of all Company shareholders, and to ensure that all shareholders have the opportunity to realize the long-term value of their investment in the Company.

In approving the one-year extension, the Board evaluated the continued risk for an entity, person or group to gain a control or control-like position in the Company through open market accumulations of the Company's common stock or other tactics potentially disadvantaging the interests of the Company's shareholders. The Rights Plan is intended to position the Board to fulfill its duties by ensuring that the Board has sufficient time to make informed judgments that are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Additional details regarding the amendment to the Rights Plan will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley, Inc., based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

The Company has two reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct ("VB Direct") and Vera Bradley Indirect ("VB Indirect"). The VB Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley Full-Line and Outlet stores in the United States; Vera Bradley's websites, www.verabradley.com, outlet.verabradley.com, and international.verabradley.com; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The VB Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 1,100 specialty retail locations throughout the United States, as well as select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, and royalties recognized through licensing agreements related to the Vera Bradley brand.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website www.verabradley.com in the "Investor Relations" section. We intend to use this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this release.

Investors and other interested parties may also access the Company's most recent Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report outlining its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives at https://verabradley.com/pages/corporate-responsibility.

Vera Bradley Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: possible adverse changes in general economic conditions and their impact on consumer confidence and spending; possible inability to predict and respond in a timely manner to changes in consumer demand; possible loss of key management or design associates or inability to attract and retain the talent required for our business; possible inability to maintain and enhance our brands; possible inability to successfully implement the Company's long-term strategic plan; possible inability to successfully open new stores, close targeted stores, and/or operate current stores as planned; incremental tariffs or adverse changes in the cost of raw materials and labor used to manufacture our products; possible adverse effects resulting from a significant disruption in our distribution facilities; or business disruption caused by pandemics or other macro factors. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Investors:

Tom Filandro, Partner

ICR, Inc.

VeraBradleyIR@icrinc.com

Media:

Mediacontact@verabradley.com

877-708-VERA (8372)