Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 11.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Lithium Markt ist zurück - und Simon Clarke ist mit dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EZZT | ISIN: US45827R1068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
11.10.25 | 09:00
10,150 Euro
-100,00 % -10,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRATED RAIL AND RESOURCES ACQUISITION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEGRATED RAIL AND RESOURCES ACQUISITION CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,00010,30009:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 23:36 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the Investment Management Trust Agreement between Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, dated as of November 11, 2021, as amended on February 8, 2024, the Company received notice from the Company's sponsor, DHIP Natural Resources Investments, LLC, that the Company intends to extend the time available in order to consummate a business combination from October 15, 2025 to November 15, 2025.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on natural resources, railroads and/or railroad logistics companies, or any combinations thereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contact: William Savery
wsavery@dhipgroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.