Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold Provides Update on the Company's Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") wishes to update its shareholders on details regarding the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting, which is to be held at the offices of Peterson McVicar LLP, at 110 Yonge Street, Suite 1601, Toronto, ON M5C 1T4 on November 20, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. (Toronto time) ("Meeting"). The Company confirms the availability of its meeting materials and wishes to advise its shareholders, due to the Canada Post mail strike, of alternative ways to vote their shares for the Meeting.

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

(a) to receive the Company's financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, and the report of the auditors thereon; (b) to set the number of directors of the Company at seven (7); (c) to elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (d) to appoint MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; (e) to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to re-approve the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan for the ensuing year; and (f) to transact such further and other business as may be properly brought before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Electronic copies of the Notice of Meeting, Circular, form of proxy and all other proxy-related materials ("Meeting Materials") have been filed and are available under Revival Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are posted under the heading "Investors" on the Company's website at https://revival-gold.com/agm-materials/. Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials via SEDAR+ and the Company's website, or to contact the Company at info@revival-gold.com or (+1) 416-366-4100 to obtain copies.

Shareholders are not required to be present at the Meeting and can vote their shareholdings in advance of the Meeting. All proxies must be received by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., by 10:00 am (Toronto Time) on November 18, 2025.

Registered shareholders may vote online at www.investorvote.com, or vote by telephone by following the instruction on the form of proxy. Registered shareholders who require their voting control numbers may obtain the voting control numbers by calling Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (international direct dial). Beneficial holders should contact their brokerage house or depositary company directly, as each intermediary has its own form of proxy return instructions.

Copies of the Company's audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 (collectively, the "Financial Statements and MD&A") have been filed and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company will provide physical copies of the Financial Statements and MD&A to shareholders upon request by email at info@revival-gold.com. Following the conclusion of the mail strike, shareholders requesting Financial Statements and MD&A will be delivered those documents in the ordinary course.

The Company has complied with the filing requirements for proxy-related materials in Section 9.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Requirements and has posted them on its website. Due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, delivery of printed copies to certain registered shareholders may be delayed. Shareholders are encouraged to access the materials online and may vote their shares electronically or by telephone, without using the mail, as described in this news release. In the event the postal strike is ended prior to the Meeting, the Company will mail printed copies to registered shareholders who request them as soon as practicable. The Company confirms it is satisfied all the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials in the Canadian Securities Administrators Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 - Re Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal suspension (the "Order"). In the event that the mail strike ends prior to the Meeting, the Company will mail the Meeting Materials in accordance with the Order, but there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the shareholders prior to the Meeting.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Lisa Ross, Vice President & CFO

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the status and potential impact of the Canada Post mail strike and the timing of the resumption of regular postal service and related mailing of printed materials and the conduct and timing of the Meeting.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the status and duration of the Canada Post mail strike and related disruptions to shareholder communications and voting; the availability, performance and acceptance of electronic voting channels and third-party service providers, the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.