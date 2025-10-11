The Cultivator announced expanded delivery capacity across performance marketing, Shopify development, lifecycle marketing, and automation. The agency completed more than one hundred projects in the past twelve months and has formalized production standards that govern launch quality, measurement, and speed to iteration across Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

BRISBANE AND QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 11, 2025 / The Cultivator, a digital marketing and web development agency serving clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, confirms expanded capacity across advertising strategy, conversion-focused website builds, and marketing automation. The agency reports completion of more than one hundred client projects within the past year, with delivery teams aligned to repeatable implementation playbooks.

"We built this company on trust, transparency, and results. These milestones reflect our team's discipline and our clients' belief in what we do," said Drew Carmichael, CEO of The Cultivator.

Drew Carmichael, who has been growing e-commerce businesses since high school, his agency The Cultivator has been his main focus for the past few years. In fact, the whole premise of The Cultivator, is being built on honesty and integrity. In Drew's opinion, "there is too much deception and lies in the marketing game, and that is something I simply do not stand for". Drew shared his journey with us, from running his first online stores in high school to building an agency that ships, scales, and stands behind its work. He learned the hard lessons inside his own carts and ad accounts, then turned those lessons into systems that clients can trust. He told us about his about long nights fixing product feeds, rebuilding slow pages until they loaded fast, and teaching small teams how to read ROAS first so every dollar had a job. That same mentality shaped The Cultivator into what it is today, a team that cares about real outcomes and keeps improving the playbook with each site launched and each campaign refined. "The priority is dependable execution across channels and platforms," said Drew Carmichael, "The team continues to invest in implementation standards, platform integrations, and documentation so releases move quickly and remain verifiable."

In this video here, Drew has had a similar interview with a client: https://thecultivator.co/samvideo

What the Cultivator's Website States:

In under two years, it has:

Tripled email open and engagement rates for multiple clients in Europe and America

Increased online sales for all ecom-only clients by at least 50 percent year on year, with some clients seeing four times and even eight times revenue growth

Grown Instagram accounts from zero to over 300,000 monthly-recurring views

And much, much more.

Service information is available for reference:

• Shopify Store Growth: https://thecultivator.co/ecom

• Lead Generation Systems: https://thecultivator.co/leads

• Paid Ads Strategy: https://thecultivator.co/ads

• Website Builds: https://thecultivator.co/websites

What They Do

The Cultivator's service catalogue now covers interconnected functions that many commerce and service brands require to sustain growth:

Performance Marketing

Account architecture for Google Ads, Meta, and TikTok, governance for product feeds, brand and placement controls that support policy compliance, and measurement frameworks that keep channel reporting consistent.

Shopify and Conversion-Focused Web Development

Theme builds and site improvements with attention to Core Web Vitals, product data structure, accessibility, and checkout reliability for higher conversion rates on Shopify stores and custom web stacks.

Lifecycle Marketing

Email and SMS programs with audience segmentation, deliverability reviews, content calendars, and template systems that preserve brand standards and speed up iteration.

Automation and Data Integrations

Workflow orchestration that connects product feeds, analytics events, and dashboards, including alerting for feed errors, broken tags, and page performance regressions.

Drew's Tips for Business Owners Scaling Right Now

We interviewed Drew, and asked what he recommends for Business Owners to scale immediately, and this is what he told us:

Automate early. The first wins come from clearing the deck. I use Make, GoHighLevel, and tight Shopify flows to remove human drag. Intake, tagging, remarketing audiences, abandoned carts, post-purchase sequencing, product feeds that sync cleanly with Google and Meta. Once the boring work runs by itself, the team can spend their time on creative, offers, and partner plays that actually move revenue.

Fix the foundations. I have rebuilt enough stores to know that scale dies in slow pages and sloppy UX. We tune site speed, fix variant logic, simplify the path to cart, and clean product data so Google Shopping and PMax can see what matters. When tracking is accurate and the offer loads fast, you stop leaking margin. That is when every click starts to count.

Test relentlessly. I came up through e-com running my own brands, so my bias is for short cycles and clear reads. Creative sprints weekly, audiences refreshed, hooks rotated, landing pages versioned, email subject lines pulled from winning angles. We let the numbers decide. Keep the winners, pause the campaigns that are dropping off, feed the algorithm with better inputs, and the account gets easier to scale.

Know your metrics. Keep it simple. ROAS is the north star. If ROAS is healthy, the rest makes sense. CPC and CPM are just temperature checks. They only matter when they push ROAS in the right direction. We track ROAS by channel, campaign, product, and time period, then fund the lines that return cash and cut the ones that do not. That is how we scale cleanly.



Here is a video of a similar interview and recording.

Geographic Footprint and Sectors

The agency services brands in Australia, the UK, and the US. Work commonly spans e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and service businesses that require measurable site performance and compliant advertising.

Quality and Governance

Internal documentation covers release procedures, rollback steps, and data handling expectations. The agency tracks implementation notes in shared logs to reduce rework and to preserve context for audits.

Public References

For context on service areas and prior work categories, see the resource pages listed above. Independent public listings and directories reflect client feedback across communication, timeliness, and delivery consistency. Editors may reference publicly available profiles without quoting ratings or individual testimonials in this release.

Leadership Background

The Cultivator was founded by 20 year old Drew Carmichael. Carmichael's background includes hands-on work across product feeds, site performance optimisation, and cross-channel measurement. The agency's approach emphasises short test cycles, clear naming conventions, and documented decisions.

About The Cultivator

The Cultivator is a digital marketing and web development agency headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, serving clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The agency provides performance marketing, conversion-focused web builds, lifecycle programs, and automation for commerce and service brands.

The Cultivator works with e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and service businesses that rely on search visibility, paid social, and high-performing Shopify sites.

Where can I read independent reviews

Public profiles are available on Trustpilot and industry directories. The listings include ratings and written feedback collected by each platform.

What platforms does the team manage

Google Ads, Meta, TikTok, Shopify, and lifecycle tools with server-side and client-side event validation.

Editors can review background information on performance marketing, Shopify development, and automation using The Cultivator's service pages. Public business directories and profiles list client feedback and ratings, which may provide general reputation context. This release does not quote testimonials or individual endorsements.

The Cultivator publishes implementation checklists, change logs, and measurement standards that support repeatable delivery across advertising, lifecycle marketing, and conversion optimization. Technical guidance covers Google Ads account architecture, Shopify performance practices, consent and event validation, product feed governance, and page speed targets.

Media Contact

Organization: The Cultivator

Contact Person Name: Drew Carmichael

Website: https://thecultivator.co

Email: press@thecultivator.co

City: Brisbane

State: Queensland

Country: Australia

SOURCE: The Cultivator

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-cultivator-expands-high-performance-marketing-shopify-development-1085793