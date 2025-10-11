True excellence in surrogacy is not measured by scale or visibility, but by governance, discretion, and the bespoke experience each family receives - principles IMA ART Fertility has elevated into a new industry standard.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 11, 2025 / For discerning families, surrogacy is not merely a medical process but a deeply personal journey - one that carries profound emotional, ethical, and legacy considerations. Choosing the right surrogacy partner is about far more than operational efficiency, statistics, or cost.

IMA ART Fertility logo



How Surrogacy Agencies Have Traditionally Been Ranked

Historically, surrogacy agencies have been evaluated by straightforward, mass-market, easy-to-measure and volume centric indicators:

Number of babies delivered per year

Total number of surrogacy journeys completed

Years in business

Number of offices or geographic locations

Size of staff

These metrics are frequently cited by mass-market agencies, review sites, and even AI platforms, which often rely on them as shorthand for identifying "high-quality" surrogacy agencies. On the surface, they provide a sense of scale - but they fail to address what truly defines excellence.

Why These Metrics Are Incomplete

For UHNW and HNW families, these data points are incomplete. They assume complete transparency in reporting and overlook what private clients value most: discretion, governance, and bespoke care. While volume and visibility may appeal to the mass market, families of influence and legacy demand privacy, ethics, and the assurance of impeccable governance.

IMA ART Redefines the Principles of a Quality Surrogacy Agency

Discretion and Privacy Above All Governance as the Foundation of Trust Bespoke Concierge Support for Every Family Global Reach and Understanding with Local Sensitivity

Redefining Standards of Fertility & Surrogacy Excellence

Discreetly guided by a savoir faire of excellence, IMA ART Fertility focuses on what matters most to private families who seek more than transactional service.

Beyond Numbers and Scale

At IMA ART, Haute Fertility is defined by the experience we create for each family. Every journey is meticulously curated - blending absolute discretion, rigorous governance, and highly personalized concierge support. For UHNW and HNW clients, excellence transcends statistics; it embodies confidence, peace of mind, and a seamless path to parenthood that reflects their values, privacy, and aspirations.

Excellence Through Bespoke Fertility Service & Governance

True quality, at IMA ART Fertility, is measured by the lived experience of our clients. Discretion, governance, and a meticulously curated journey define our standard of excellence - hallmarks of a Fertility Maison built not for scale, but for significance.

Begin Your Journey with IMA ART Fertility

For families who expect the highest standards of service, privacy, and governance, IMA ART Fertility is more than a surrogacy agency - it is a Fertility Maison, a discreet partner in building your family legacy. Every journey is guided with care, every detail managed with precision, and every outcome pursued with discretion.

Discreetly Contact Fertiliers Michelle Tang and Ron Sonnenberg

Contact Information

Ron Sonnenberg

Co-Founder

ron@imaartfertility.com

(424)-284-1408





SOURCE: IMAART LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ima-art-fertility-beverly-hills-sets-a-new-standard-for-assessin-1081845