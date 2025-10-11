Profit.co Drives AI-Powered Acceleration for Unstoppable Business Growth at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

Discover How AI-Powered Strategy Execution Transforms Business Processes for a Competitive Edge

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / October 11, 2025 / Profit.co, a leader in AI-powered OKR, Balanced Scorecard, Project Portfolio Management, and Performance Management software, is spotlighting its transformative platform at GITEX GLOBAL 2025. From October 13-17, 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre. Profit.co will showcase how businesses can achieve AI-Driven Acceleration for unstoppable growth, turning strategy execution from reactive to predictive.

This year's GITEX GLOBAL theme, "AI DRIVEN ACCELERATION," perfectly aligns with Profit.co's mission to transform organizational performance. Through seamless integration of AI, and predictive analytics, Profit.co empowers businesses to not only achieve their goals faster but also stay ahead of the competition in an era defined by change.

AI-Driven Acceleration: Bridging the Strategy-Execution Gap

At GITEX, Profit.co will offer interactive demonstrations showing how its platform accelerates business growth through:

Predictive Goal Analytics : Discover how Athena, Profit.co's AI assistant proactively identifies potential roadblocks before they impede progress.

Real-Time Performance Insights : Experience how AI-driven analytics offer actionable insights, helping teams make smarter, faster decisions.

Automated Progress Tracking : See how AI streamlines reporting and enhances accuracy, ensuring progress is tracked effortlessly.

Smart Integrations: Explore how Profit.co seamlessly connects with over 80+ business systems, providing a cohesive, unified solution for organizations.

As the Middle East continues to lead global AI adoption, Profit.co's presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 will help organizations harness the power of AI to accelerate performance and business outcomes.

"GITEX is the perfect platform to showcase how AI-driven strategy and performance management accelerate business results," said Bastin Gerald, CEO of Profit.co. "The Middle East is at the forefront of AI innovation, and we're excited to demonstrate how Profit.co can help businesses unlock their full potential."

Business leaders, technology decision-makers, and strategists are invited to experience AI-powered acceleration firsthand at Profit.co's stand No H6-11, Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is a global leader in performance management and OKR software, empowering organizations of all sizes to align teams, set measurable goals, and drive continuous improvement. At the heart of our platform is the Performance Triangle, a robust framework that integrates Plan, Process, and People to bridge the gap between strategy and execution. The plan defines the strategy using tools like OKR Software and Balanced Scorecards . The process drives execution through Task Management , Project Portfolio Management , Timesheets, and Collaboration. The People element focuses on Team Engagement , Recognition, and Performance Management . Backed by expert coaching, consulting, and 24/7 live support, Profit.co serves over 2,000 customers globally, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, ensuring easy adoption and enterprise-scale rollouts.

About GITEX GLOBAL 2025

Now in its 45th edition, GITEX GLOBAL is the world's largest tech and AI event. With 40+ halls across Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour, the 2025 theme, "AI DRIVEN ACCELERATION," highlights the transformative power of AI in business growth and innovation.

SOURCE: Profit.co

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/profit.co-drives-ai-powered-acceleration-for-unstoppable-business-1085424