Brillient Corporation: Brillient Announces the Implementation of a New RPA Bot at USCIS NBC

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 11, 2025 / After nearly a year of planning and collaboration, Brillient is pleased to announce the implementation of a new Robotic Process Automation (RPA) bot at the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) National Benefits Center (NBC). What began with general conversations grew to a team effort with both Brillient and USCIS providing key personnel to bring this process together and to determine where RPA could most effectively be implemented.

Throughout the year, the teams worked together to ensure the necessary software and training was in place and the decision was made to implement RPA logic in the N-400 Outgoing Files/Back End Updating process. The goal was to apply RPA in the flow process to enhance updating, improve communication to field offices, and increase staffing efficiency.

Spring of 2025 brought the creation, testing, and implementation of the new RPA Bot (aka TERRI BOT) for NBC. TERRI BOT takes manifests data and updates the client's system (RAILS) with transfer and shipping data for tracking purposes. The current TERRI BOT runs on 5 computers concurrently and processes over 3,000 files in under an hour, ensuring all files are processed before the trucks leave the facility. TERRI BOT also identifies and does not forward FOIA files before they leave the building; and an automated report verifies the TERRI BOT made no errors and reconciles holding responsible parties (RPs) to ensure all files were shipped or have a reason for being in the queue at the end of the shipping day.

Implementation of the TERRI BOT was completed on June 30, 2025, and the results have been astounding. Over 215,000 files have been processed with zero errors; staffing levels were reduced by more than 40%; quality increased to 100% on transfers out; and the comment field is updated automatically, allowing all users to see and track performance. This is a prime example of private contractors working with our government partners to save money, improve effectiveness, and operate more efficiently. Brillient's solution is making a difference.

