Samstag, 11.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Lithium Markt ist zurück - und Simon Clarke ist mit dabei!
PR Newswire
11.10.2025 16:18 Uhr
LOTUS Unveiled Globally in Hangzhou, Introducing China's New 'Emotional Landmark'

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The LOTUS development made its global debut in Hangzhou on October 10, 2025. Transcending geographical boundaries, the project redefines premium real estate in Olympic-themed destinations by integrating emotional value into its architectural identity, creating a new skyline landmark among the world's great cities.

With its exceptional location and emotional resonance, LOTUS turns every window into a portal connecting residents with the world - offering an Eastern-inspired vision of refined living to global elites. Located in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center and developed by Zhong An Group, LOTUS overlooks the Qiantang River, faces the Sun-Moon Complex, and commands views of the Big Lotus and Small Lotus Asian Games stadiums, together shaping a world-class skyline. As a key artery within the global cityscape, it unites world-class amenities and luxury resources, positioning Hangzhou more prominently on the international stage.

LOTUS, together with global brand partners, including the planned W Hotel, forms a nearly 900,000-square-meter vertical mixed-use complex, the International Office Center (IOC). With exclusive amenities such as Michelin-starred restaurants, cloud-top clubs, sky lounges, and starlit infinity pools, it establishes a comprehensive environment of luxury living and emotional connection for global elites. LOTUS is a collaboration among three leading international architecture firms. Selected residences offer views of the Lotus Bowl stadium (subject to final unit layouts) and are carefully crafted into Olympic-themed emotional assets ranging from approximately 60 to 180 square meters in gross floor area. Refined craftsmanship and integrated smart systems build the foundation of the living space, which balances shared areas with private interiors and enriches daily life within artistically inspired settings.

All eyes are on Hangzhou. In this defining era, LOTUS welcomes discerning individuals to discover its distinctive allure.

Contact: Tel: (+86)-0571-8282 5599
For more information, please visit: http://www.zhonganjt.cn/

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793992/Video1.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794008/Image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lotus-unveiled-globally-in-hangzhou-introducing-chinas-new-emotional-landmark-302581327.html

