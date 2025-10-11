Anzeige
Samstag, 11.10.2025
Der Lithium Markt ist zurück - und Simon Clarke ist mit dabei!
11.10.2025 16:42 Uhr
SteriLance Medical: Sandstone Easydrip Plus Pen Needles Debut in Turkey -- Patent-Protected Hexagonal Hub for Comfort and Control

Large-platform hexagonal hub (Hextra Tech) offers superior stability and ease of grip; ISO?13485 & CE certified; launched by a leading regional diabetes distributor and 4,000+ pharmacies

ISTANBUL, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandstone Medical - a SteriLance Medical sub-brand focused on diabetes self-injection - today announced the introduction of its Easydrip?Plus pen needles into the Turkish market through a leading regional diabetes distributor with a nationwide pharmacy network. The launch is already unlocking interest from neighbouring Middle-East markets.

Bridging the gap between premium and low-end options; advanced large-platform design; ISO 13485 and CE certified; now available in hospitals and pharmacies

Key advantages

  • Hextra Tech hexagonal hub?-?a broad, six-facet platform that helps patients keep the pen steady during insertion, reducing wobble, bruising and needle bending versus conventional narrow-hub pen needles.
  • Greater dosing confidence?-?the enlarged contact surface promotes a consistent injection angle, supporting accurate sub-cutaneous delivery.
  • Thin-wall cannula with silicone lubrication?-?minimises penetration force and shortens injection time for a gentler daily routine.

Market relevance

As the first pen needle with a patent-protected hexagonal hub available in Turkey, Easydrip?Plus is already attracting interest from neighbouring countries and sets a practical alternative between premium global brands and low-end generics.

Availability & next steps

  • Current channel: nationwide community pharmacies, often bundled with blood-glucose meters.
  • Planned expansion: influencer-driven digital campaigns and e-commerce to reach online-first consumers across Turkey and neighbouring states.

Certifications

Easydrip?Plus is manufactured under a strict ISO 13485 quality system and holds CE Declaration of Conformity, meeting international safety and performance standards.

Brand Relationship

Sandstone Medical is SteriLance Medical's diabetes-care brand focused on self-injection. Easydrip products are developed and marketed by Sandstone, with SteriLance providing manufacturing and quality systems under ISO?13485.

About Sandstone and SteriLance Medical

Sandstone designs patient-centric solutions that make daily injections steadier and more comfortable. Founded in 1993, SteriLance Medical is a global innovator in blood-sampling and injection solutions with 200+ patents and distribution in 50+ countries.
More information: en.sandstonemed.com | en.sterilance.com
Media & distribution enquiries: smu@sterilance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794048/Bridging_gap_premium_low_end_options__advanced_large_platform_design__ISO_13485.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sandstone-easydrip-plus-pen-needles-debut-in-turkey--patentprotected-hexagonal-hub-for-comfort-and-control-302581334.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
