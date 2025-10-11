The century-old tradition of Italian footwear is now facing new demands for comfort and sustainability. Amidst this wave of industry transformation, the Chinese brand STARAY, jointly with JO SYSTEM SRL, established the STARAY JO SYSTEM Joint Design and Production Center, a collaborative R&D hub that infuses technology into design and empowers design with the innovation of technology.

STARAY Joins Hands with Italy: A Cross-Border Fusion of Chinese Technology and European Design

Entering Everyday Life Based on Technology

Founded in 2020, STARAY is the world's first consumer brand to achieve large-scale production of fully 3D-printed shoes. STARAY footwear is produced in a single 3D-printed piece. This design makes them lightweight, breathable, soft, elastic, and easy to clean and maintain. With models designed for city walking, travel, sports, and other purposes, STARAY has leveraged its advanced production capabilities to make 3D-printed shoes widely accessible to households around the world.

The reason why STARAY has gained global recognition lies in its brand philosophy of "Less, but better." In an era of over-consumption, we adhere to the principle of consumption reduction, committed to creating footwear that embodies both ultimate comfort and full life-cycle sustainability.

Shaping the Future of Footwear Together

When design meets technology, shoes transcend being mere symbols of "traditional craftsmanship" or "cutting-edge technology." They become a new fusion of expression: the elegance and artistic flair of Italian design combined with the comfort, lightness, and futuristic appeal of 3D-printed footwear.

A STARAY spokesperson said, "We hope that 3D-printed shoes will not be seen merely as a novelty but as a genuine part of Italy's design context. We value design because it brings technology closer to human's needs. Technology makes shoes more comfortable to wear, while design makes them more inspiring. Both are indispensable."

This collaboration marks a new trend in the industry: design and technology are now dependent on each other rather than advancing side by side as before. In the future, footwear will embody both Italian aesthetics and technological performance. In an era that values innovation and sustainability equally, such cross-border collaborations are poised to redefine the industry's future paradigm.

