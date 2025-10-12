Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2025 08:34 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Week in 798 Art District: Arts and Sports Ignite Holiday Vitality

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During China's National Day Holiday in 2025, 798 Art District presented a vibrant holiday experience by staging the "China Open Carnival · Open Live" and "Art & Tennis National Day Fair," alongside the 18th 798 Art Festival and the China International Candy Season. Together, they created a cross-sector celebration of "sports + art + lifestyle." Over the week, 798 welcomed nearly 400,000 visitors, generated more than 2 billion media reaches, and drove consumption worth tens of millions of RMB.

At Power Square, 400-square-meter ultra-HD outdoor screen live-broadcast six days of China Open matches, gathering large audiences to share the excitement of championship moments. Public events such as mini tennis games, AI sports interactions, and an art-themed running event further blended sports with public participation. The "Love Game" fl brought together over 80 vendors, combining food, crafts, fashion, and performance into a lively festive scene.

2_3505552

Giant Screen Live & "Love Game" Market

Running alongside the festivities, the 18th 798 Art Festival and more than 70 exhibitions animated the community. Highlights included Pipilotti Rist's solo show at UCCA, Universal Everything's China debut Future You: Walking Through Evolution at 798CUBE, and immersive VR premieres such as Mulan 2125 and Little Monster of Langlang Mountain XR at 798 Hyper Vision. The soap-art exhibition Lathered Living went viral on social media, as artist Yang Song's monumental soap sculpture gradually dissolved before audiences' eyes. Out on the streets, vibrant floats and puppet parades ignited visitor enthusiasm, adding unexpected moments of wonder to the Golden Week celebrations.

2_4066436

Floats And Puppet Parades

Creative consumption also enriched the holiday. The "Super Pass" ticket package integrated art exhibitions with tennis viewing and shopping discounts, while more than 160 merchants offered promotions tied to ticket stubs. Collaborative projects such as 798artworks × Badmarket and the POCKET train-car pop-up store provided visitors with fresh encounters where art aesthetics met street culture and design retail.

Throughout the holiday, 798 Art District demonstrated its unique role as a cultural landmark where sports inspire, art defines, and commerce empowers. By merging creativity, technology, and lifestyle, the community reinforced its influence as the global art destination and a model for cultural tourism integration in Beijing.

Contact Info: info@798-art.com.cn

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93eb2713-d5d0-40d2-8b8c-f1da720c713b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd44ae0d-1013-4178-9bab-c2fc53748559


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
