International OCD Foundation: IOCDF Launches TogetherAgainstOCD Global Campaign With Ambassador Aly Raisman for OCD Awareness Week

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2025 / Up to 240 million people worldwide live with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), a serious mental health condition marked by intrusive thoughts and compulsions that disrupt daily life. Yet fewer than one in three people can correctly identify OCD, leaving many uncertain about what they're experiencing, unaware that treatment exists, and hesitant to seek help. This misunderstanding deepens isolation, delays care, and leaves too many without support.

To confront this reality, the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) is launching TogetherAgainstOCD during OCD Awareness Week 2025, October 12-18. Supported by IOCDF ambassador Aly Raisman, a mental health advocate and former world champion gymnast who has shared her own experience with OCD, the campaign highlights the impact of misunderstanding and encourages people everywhere to raise awareness and build support.

"OCD can be exhausting and incredibly isolating, but it doesn't have to be faced alone," said Raisman. "For me, finding support and realizing that I have a huge community of people who are experiencing similar challenges made a huge difference. That's what this campaign is about-reminding people that help does exist, various treatment options are available, and there is real hope.

Left untreated, OCD can severely disrupt education, careers, and relationships. Effective, evidence-based treatments exist to help people live full lives, but they remain far too underused in part because misunderstanding keeps many from recognizing OCD and isolation leaves them unsure where to turn for help.

"The TogetherAgainstOCD campaign invites people everywhere to stand united against the isolation of OCD," said Rebecca Deusser, IOCDF's Executive Director. "Together we can replace stigma with understanding and build a stronger community for those affected. This campaign is about the power of connection-reminding us that when we share our stories and support one another, no one has to face OCD alone."

The IOCDF connects people affected by OCD and related disorders with the resources, treatment, and community they need to live a thriving life. Through education, training, and research, the Foundation supports individuals and their loved ones, provides clinicians with the tools and knowledge to deliver effective care, and advances understanding of OCD worldwide.

How to Get Involved

The TogetherAgainstOCD campaign offers simple ways to take part-by sharing stories, joining events, and using TogetherAgainstOCD and OCDWeek. Together we can raise awareness, build community, and ensure no one has to face OCD alone.

For more information, visit www.iocdf.org/ocdweek .

About the International OCD Foundation: The IOCDF is the leading authority on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders including Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) and Hoarding Disorder. The largest 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in this space, we are dedicated to serving a broad community of individuals around the world along with their family members, loved ones, mental health professionals, and researchers.

