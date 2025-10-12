Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Launches the RT85 Keyboard: Where Vintage Aesthetics Meet Modern Innovation

Building on the acclaim of the RT100 and its engaging secondary display, Epomaker is proud to announce the Epomaker RT85, the latest addition to the RT series.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2025 / In terms of keyboard aesthetics, most of Epomaker's products follow a minimalist and stylish design. The RT series has always focused on innovation, and the Epomaker RT85 embodies a fusion of traditional elements with cutting-edge features.

Retro-Inspired Design

Encased in a deliberately retro chassis, the RT85 features a TFT screen, a four-way joystick, and a five-layer sound-dampening gasket system, delivering an immersive upgrade across sight, sound, and touch. Inspired by twentieth-century consumer electronics, the keyboard is offered in two distinctive colorways: calming green with white, and vintage white accented by grey and vibrant orange.

Innovative Controls

A rotary dial replaces the traditional sliding switch for connection mode selection, its tactile steps reminiscent of analogue television tuning. A magnetically secured 2.4 GHz receiver bay preserves the keyboard's clean and uncluttered silhouette.

Interactive Display & Joystick

A TFT module above the function row serves as a clock, control panel, or place for user-uploaded animations. Positioned next to the arrow keys, a joystick allows adjustments for volume and RGB lighting without the need for drivers, enhancing real-time interactivity for both gaming and multimedia applications.

Acoustic & Typing Experience

Sound refinement is achieved through five specialized damping elements, PORON sandwich foam, IXPE switch pad, PET sound enhancement pad, EPDM switch socket foam, and a silicone bottom, working in harmony with factory-lubed switches and precision-balanced stabilizers. The result is a keystroke that is deep, resonant, and free from high-frequency noise. Additionally, a flex-cut PC positioning plate within a gasket mount ensures consistent flex, reducing fatigue during prolonged typing sessions.

Ergonomics & Connectivity

Ergonomic considerations include Cherry-profile PBT keycaps and an adjustable kickstand offering three different typing angles. Full customization is provided via the updated Epomaker Driver, supporting key remapping, macro recording, sensitivity adjustment, and per-key RGB configuration. An 8,000 mAh battery delivers approximately long hours of wireless operation with backlighting disabled. Tri-mode connectivity, USB-C, 2.4 GHz, and Bluetooth ensures compatibility with multiple devices.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker RT85 is available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon, and AliExpress. The keyboard is currently on sale for $85.99 on the official website.

