Sonntag, 12.10.2025
Der Lithium Markt ist zurück - und Simon Clarke ist mit dabei!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2025 18:22 Uhr
EarlyHealth Group Acquires CYB3R, Gulf's Fastest-Growing Cybersecurity Firm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyHealth Group, a global pharmaceutical services and life sciences solutions company, has acquired a 50 % equity stake in CYB3R Limited, one of the Gulf's fastest-growing cybersecurity firms headquartered in Dubai. This strategic diversification and cross-industry investment positions CYB3R with a global footprint whilst expanding its delivery of turnkey solutions to the life sciences industry and government organizations.

CYB3R, owned by tech entrepreneurs Alex Halsall and Jack Tupper, has rapidly gained prominence by securing critical infrastructure and sensitive data in regulated industries across the Middle East and Europe. By embedding CYB3R's capabilities into EarlyHealth's global platform, the partnership will scale operations internationally and deliver turnkey solutions that safeguard clinical studies, institutional programs, and government initiatives.

"With a growing portfolio of 1,200 international enterprises and public organizations, our partnership with EarlyHealth marks the next step in scaling CYB3R's capabilities globally and delivering tailored cybersecurity solutions to our core sectors," said Alex Halsall, Chief Executive Officer of CYB3R. "Together, we will establish a new benchmark for trusted, compliance-first digital security."

CYB3R's leadership team will remain in place post-acquisition, ensuring continuity in managing the current customer base while expanding its capabilities to serve new global markets.

EarlyHealth's third acquisition this year underlines its drive to build a global conglomerate at the intersection of healthcare and digital transformation, delivering innovative solutions that expand access for patients, empower industry, and strengthen government capabilities worldwide.

About EarlyHealth Group
EarlyHealth Group is a global pharmaceutical services and life sciences company supporting manufacturing, clinical studies, and market access across 60 countries. The Group partners with biopharma, research institutions, and governments to make healthcare accessible through compliant, end-to-end solutions across the value chain.

About CYB3R
CYB3R is a Dubai-headquartered advanced cybersecurity company providing state-of-the-art SOC operations, managed detection and response (MDR), vulnerability testing, and compliance advisory. With a strong focus on applying AI to enhance security maturity, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), and data protection, CYB3R serves a diverse client base that includes government entities, healthcare providers, financial institutions, education networks, and international service providers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26f5855c-3e3a-4fa3-875b-be4bf1bc69ad



For media inquiries, please contact EarlyHealth Group Communications: press@early-health.com

