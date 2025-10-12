Sharjah Digital Department (SDD): Powered by Tech, Driven by People: Sharjah Showcases its Digital Vision at GITEX Global 2025

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi: "The Government of Sharjah's participation in this leading global event will be an exceptional participation through which the participating entities will deliver meaningful impact."

SHARJAH, UAE, Oct. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharjah Digital Department has announced the completion of preparations for the Government of Sharjah's participation in GITEX Global 2025, taking place from 13 to 17 October at Dubai World Trade Centre. Through a unified pavilion that brings together 20 government entities and showcases 14 pioneering digital projects and initiatives, this year's participation embodies the theme 'Powered by Tech, Driven by People,' reflecting Sharjah's global leading position as a hub for digital excellence and innovation.

The announcement followed the Preparatory Forum for the Government of Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX Global, organised by SDD. The event was held in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of SDD, and Her Excellency Eng. Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD, alongside representatives from the participating government entities.

The forum formed part of the organisational and media preparations aimed at unifying efforts, strengthening collaboration, and ensuring that Sharjah presents a cohesive and forward-looking presence at this global technology event.

During the forum, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi affirmed that the Government of Sharjah's participation in this leading global event will be "an exceptional participation" through which the participating entities will deliver meaningful impact - "an impact that first took shape during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to SDD, where His Highness approved the Sharjah Digital Integration Programme and its implementation plan".

He further noted that the Sharjah Pavilion will highlight the significant progress achieved by the emirate in advancing digital transformation to better serve people, a progress that His Highness commended during his visit.

A Distinctive Model

The Director General of SDD affirmed that this year's theme reflects the Government of Sharjah's commitment to the vision of the wise leadership in strengthening the emirate's position as a global hub for innovation and digital integration, while presenting a distinctive model for developing interconnected government services that enhance community well-being and elevate the customer experience.

He added that the services showcased by Sharjah at its pavilion underscore the emirate's continued commitment to innovation and sustainable development, in line with the strategies and ambitions of the UAE. This participation, he noted, represents an opportunity to highlight Sharjah's technological advancements and the advanced digital services it offers, while also fostering local and international partnerships that reinforce Sharjah's presence on the global innovation map.

Success Stories

The Government of Sharjah's participation in GITEX Global 2025 focuses on showcasing success stories in digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence, reinforcing the emirate's position regionally and globally as a centre of innovation and advanced technology. These efforts contribute to providing high-quality, people-focused services that meet the needs of individuals, institutions, and the broader community, while enhancing the overall quality of life.

The participation further aims to spotlight digital services that enhance customer satisfaction and to encourage collaboration between the public and private sectors, locally and internationally, in support of Sharjah's journey towards excellence in digital governance.

An Innovative Visitor Experience

The Government of Sharjah Pavilion will offer visitors an engaging and innovative digital experience through a range of interactive showcases and real-life success stories that highlight the integration between government entities and strategic partnerships with the private sector. Presented through four interconnected ecosystems - Digital Experiences, Environmental Sustainability, Smart Cities, and Our Humanity - the pavilion demonstrates how technology is harnessed to serve people, enhance quality of life, and build a sustainable future for all. Each ecosystem highlights a defining pillar of Sharjah's digital transformation.

This participation, held in partnership with e& as the Gold Sponsor, underscores the vital role of public-private collaboration in driving innovation and advancing Sharjah's journey towards digital excellence.

A Central Platform

The forum discussed media coordination plans, unified messaging, and the role of the media committee, alongside a review of the pavilion's overall design concept, exhibitor and visitor registration procedures, official communication channels, and exhibition protocol and media coverage guidelines.

Participants also explored the requirements of participating entities and mechanisms for collaboration and coordination, ensuring a unified presence that showcases the Government of Sharjah's achievements in digital transformation and innovation.

The forum concluded by reaffirming the Government of Sharjah's ongoing commitment to participating in GITEX Global, the world's largest exhibition for technology, artificial intelligence, and start-ups, as a strategic platform that broadens opportunities, strengthens partnerships, and enhances the Emirate's leadership in shaping a people-centred digital future.

