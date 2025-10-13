Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Lithium Markt ist zurück - und Simon Clarke ist mit dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 04:12 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Daily: Book Open China, Global Prosperity makes a splash at Riyadh book fair

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily: A sharing event of the book Open China, Global Prosperity was held in the China pavilion at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2025 (Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University) on Oct 6. Compiled by China Daily and published by China Intercontinental Press, the book made its official debut at the book fair in Riyadh on Oct 2. It brings together in-depth observations and analyses of China's economy from numerous internationally recognized figures, attracting widespread attention from global publishers and readers.

The book distinguished lineup of contributors includes many experts and leaders such as Gim Huay Neo, managing director of the World Economic Forum, Harley Seyedin, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in South China, and Csaba Kandrács, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Hungary.

Many visitors at the book fair spoke highly of the book, describing it as a well-researched and insightful work that systematically outlines the trajectory and latest developments of China's economy. They noted that the book serves as an important reference for overseas readers seeking to understand the implementation of Chinese modernization, its benefits for the people, and the global opportunities it presents.

Some readers highlighted the book's value in helping the international community understand China's high-quality development direction during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, offering clarity on how the technological revolution is transforming Chinese industries and their prospects. Other readers added that it also illustrates the new opportunities for global cooperation arising from China's ongoing progress.

Sharing his reflections on the book, a reader named Haytham Saeed observed that China is steadily advancing a distinct form of modernization-one that pursues common prosperity, balances material and spiritual progress, emphasizes harmony between humanity and nature, and adheres to peaceful development. This path, he noted, demonstrates through its outcomes that modernization does not necessarily mean Westernization.

Another reader Abdulrahman Marshoud Al-Jahni noted that the book deepened his understanding of China's green development strategy. He said China leads the world in installed wind and photovoltaic capacity, ranks among the top global markets for electric vehicle sales and actively collaborates internationally on green technology, which demonstrates how the country's green growth strategy advances both its domestic sustainable development and global climate governance.

The book fair was held from Oct 2 to 11.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/book-open-china-global-prosperity-makes-a-splash-at-riyadh-book-fair-302581570.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.