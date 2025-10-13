Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2025) - Five years after launching as a successful sports apparel company, DRX Wear announced the release of a smart sportswear line. As technology continues advancing, DRX Wear has woven it into the fabric of the company. DRX Wear used innovative tech to create sportswear that monitors the wearer's vital statistics, allowing teams and trainers to enhance athlete performance while optimizing well-being.





Indonesian Sports Apparel Company DRX Wear Launches Smart Sportswear Line with Integrated Health Monitoring Features



"Whether you're on the field, at the gym, or cheering from the sidelines, our gear is crafted to enhance your experience and keep you at the top of your game," said DRX Wear Founder and CEO, Kash Topan. "Explore our range of innovative products and discover the difference with DRX, where passion meets performance."

The DRX Wear line of smart sportswear is the culmination of years of behind-the-scenes work. Topan took everything he learned through the years working with DRX Group - the holding company overseeing DRX Wear and other industries - and used that knowledge to fuel the company with innovation, cutting-edge technology, and a unique approach focused on creatively meeting customer needs.

"The playbook is consistent: start with first principles, assemble operators who can ship, design for human outcomes, and iterate with data," Topan said. "It's brand building by behavior - the kind that compounds over time, because it rests on things that are hard to fake: execution, partnerships, and earned trust."

Instead of taking a broad approach to engagement, DRX Wear has already tested the integration of technology and partnerships in ways that informed the smart sportswear line. The company previously launched the DRX Sportnet Super App, which connects athletes and fans through interactive features, live scores, and digital engagement tools. Those initiatives strengthened relationships with professional clubs, including six Liga 1 teams and one Liga 2 club, making DRX Wear the first brand to secure partnerships with over 30 percent of Liga 1 in a single season. The same model of collaboration extends to community-level efforts through charity programs developed with grassroots organizations to support underprivileged athletes. "This new line is a natural extension of what we've built. Combining wearable tech with performance gear to elevate how people experience sports," said Kash Topan.





About DRX Wear

DRX Wear created success with a pragmatic plan that includes verifiable records, transparent rules, and mechanisms that reward real contributions. Since its founding, the company has forged partnerships with international sports governance and collaborated with global leaders. The knowledge gained through those interactions offered insight into broader systems where standards and interoperability are crucial.

