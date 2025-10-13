Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed Mindemesh (MESH) at 10:00 on October 8, 2025 (UTC).

About Mindemesh

Mindemesh is a decentralized AI compute, model access, and data exchange protocol that transforms the traditionally siloed AI infrastructure into a modular, open, and tokenized economy governed by its community. Through $MESH, users can contribute GPU power, upload and monetize models, or share datasets - forming the building blocks of a decentralized AI mesh.

The project's mission is to create a Web3-native neural network, where compute, data, and intelligence are freely exchanged and monetized by contributors across the world, not controlled by centralized tech monopolies.

Core Components

Compute Mesh

A decentralized network of GPU compute nodes run by $MESH stakers, powering AI inference, training, and agent hosting in a permissionless manner.

Model Hub

An open marketplace for uploading, monetizing, and accessing AI models. Contributors can deploy agents, run fine-tuning, and offer model-as-a-service directly on-chain.

Data Grid

A token-gated dataset marketplace with transparent access logging and usage tracking, allowing data owners to monetize clean, labeled datasets securely.

Proof-of-Inference

Mindemesh introduces a zk-based verification layer to ensure AI inference outputs are valid, provable, and tamper-proof.

Tokenomics

Token Name: MESH

Token Type: Utility & Governance

Total Supply: TBA

Blockchain: TBA (assumed EVM-compatible unless otherwise announced)

Token Utility:

Staking: Required to compute nodes or serve AI agents

Payments: Access compute power, datasets, or trained models

Governance: Vote on ecosystem proposals and rankings

Rewards: Distributed to contributors of compute, data, or models

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Ecosystem 40% Operations 30% Team 10% Advisors & Partners 10% Others (e.g, Airdrops) 10%

Roadmap Highlights

Phase 1: Launch & Community Building

Website and whitepaper release

Community formation

Initial $MESH token deployment

Phase 2: Development & Exchange Listings

Smart contract audit

Strategic partnerships with DePIN and AI-native projects

LBank and additional exchange listings

Phase 3: Expansion & Utility

Launch of Prompt Station for AI agent training

Staking mechanism activation

Launch of Data Grid and contributor dashboard

