Neat, the pioneering video technology company, introduced Neat Board 32, a powerful, elegant, all-in-one, touch-screen device that brings exceptional video collaboration to small spaces such as focus rooms. Neat Board 32 can be deployed in minutes, simplifying video collaboration while delivering high-quality audio and video experiences.

As employees returned to the office, Neat customers expressed an increased need for video-enabled smaller focus spaces that support one-to-one and small group collaboration with remote participants. Unlike webcams and patched-together AV set-ups often seen in these spaces, Neat Board 32 makes set up and management effortless and more cost-effective. It is easy to use for immersive, productive meetings, and can be used for individual use at personal or hot desks, doubling as a desktop monitor.

"As Neat's customer base has grown, one thing they regularly ask for is a simple, powerful, and easy-to-manage solution for their small focus spaces and desks. We are extremely proud to unveil our answer: Neat Board 32," said Tormod Ree, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Neat. "Neat Board 32 delivers the groundbreaking experiences Neat is known for, with audio and video features tailored for smaller spaces. It rounds out the Neat portfolio to support our customers in a full range of room sizes, all easily managed by Neat Pulse."

Neat Board 32 is a simple, easy to manage solution that delivers powerful collaboration capabilities right out of the box. Key benefits include:

Advanced audio and video technology: Intelligent framing ensures remote participants feel like part of the conversation, and rich, directional audio captures voices and minimizes distractions.

Intelligent framing ensures remote participants feel like part of the conversation, and rich, directional audio captures voices and minimizes distractions. Wide-angle, 140-degree field-of-view camera and 4 wide-angle microphones: Wide field-of-view allows Neat Board 32 to properly capture faces in both focus rooms, where participants may be to the side of the device, and desks, where the participant is in front of the device.

Wide field-of-view allows Neat Board 32 to properly capture faces in both focus rooms, where participants may be to the side of the device, and desks, where the participant is in front of the device. Intuitive 32-inch touch screen display: Supports seamless digital whiteboarding.

Supports seamless digital whiteboarding. Neat Pulse: Enables IT teams to monitor, update, and support Neat Board 32 remotely as part of their enterprise deployment, all from a single dashboard.

Enables IT teams to monitor, update, and support Neat Board 32 remotely as part of their enterprise deployment, all from a single dashboard. Flexible modes: Native support for leading video conferencing platforms as well as Neat Open mode to support BYOD and third-party applications.

Native support for leading video conferencing platforms as well as Neat Open mode to support BYOD and third-party applications. Doubles as an external monitor: Easily connect to a laptop via USB-C to take advantage of Neat's built-in audio and video capabilities. With ultra-low latency and responsive touch, everything feels fast and seamless.

Easily connect to a laptop via USB-C to take advantage of Neat's built-in audio and video capabilities. With ultra-low latency and responsive touch, everything feels fast and seamless. Four mounting options: Integrates easily into a variety of spaces. It comes with a sleek table stand and all necessary cables for a fast and easy setup. Optional mounts include a VESA-compatible wall mount as well as adjustable table stand and mount that make it easy to adjust the height and tilt of the Neat Board 32 on the fly. It also includes a privacy cover for peace of mind.

"Smaller focus and huddle rooms are becoming increasingly important in modern workplace deployments across both enterprises and SMBs. Neat Board 32 is purpose-built to meet the rising demand for effective collaboration in these environments," said Roopam Jain, Vice President of Research, Information and Communications Technologies at Frost Sullivan. "Its wide field of view and AI-powered, advanced audio and video features make the Neat Board 32 a more flexible and powerful solution for small spaces than many offerings in the market today."

Availability

Neat Board 32 will be available for pre-orders in Q4 2025 and will ship to customers in Q2 2026. Neat intends to certify Neat Board 32 with Google Meet, Zoom and other video conferencing software providers. It will be Neat's first device for MDEP (Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform).

Neat Board 32 joins Neat's portfolio of all-in-one, touch-screen devices, delivering powerful audio and video for rooms of all sizes. While the new Neat Board 32 is designed to support small, personal spaces, Neat Board 50 and Neat Board Pro 65 support medium and large spaces respectively.

Neat Board 32 is on display this week at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai at the Neat booth in Hall 9, A20.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with intelligent, simple video devices built on our unique, AI-powered modular architecture. Designed for fast installation and effortless scalability, Neat's devices join forces to bring video meetings and collaboration to spaces of all sizes and use cases. Neat blends robust enterprise-grade quality and manageability with consumer-like ease and flexibility. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superb audio and video quality for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet (coming Q4 2025), or BYOD. We empower global teams to connect, collaborate, and thrive so they can do their best work. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

