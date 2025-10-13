Government of Huangpi District, Wuhan: Guatemalan Vlogger Experiences Chinese Cultural Charm as Kite Craftsmanship Meets Legendary Heroine in Wuhan

WUHAN, China, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the World Kite Cup Mulan Wuhan 2025 & National Sports Kite Championship was held at Mulan Grassland in Huangpi District, central China's Wuhan City. Celia Judith del Rosario Esquivel Salguero, a Guatemalan video blogger, attended the event and captured and shared the dazzling highlights of the Chinese cultural feast.

Drawing on her first-hand experience, Celia took viewers along to explore the allure of Chinese kite craftsmanship, a cherished intangible cultural heritage, and the time-honored Mulan culture.

The World Kite Cup, with Government of Huangpi District as one of its organizers, brought together 50 top athletes from over 20 countries and regions across the globe. Its competition lineup included sports kite sequence races, 4-line individual/duo/team ballet events, 2-line team ballet contests, and required movement challenges. Running alongside it was the National Sports Kite Championship, where some 120 athletes from 30 domestic teams competed fiercely across 7 different events.

At the venue, 10 invited domestic teams specializing in large-scale soft kites put on a stunning show. They showcased pendant kites, enormous "rolling dragon" kites, and soft-shaped kites in a wide array of creative designs. As night fell, a luminous kite performance team took center stage, flying unique kites fitted with built-in LED lights -- painting the night sky over Mulan Grassland with a vivid glow.

"The Chinese team is so creative -- they've brought kites of every shape and form to life. These kites aren't just a display of their skill; they also carry their love for their motherland," Celia marveled during her tour.

Many of the kites soaring overhead were steeped in Chinese cultural symbolism, featuring icons like giant pandas, the Calabash Brothers, Ne Zha, and even Chinese astronauts.

Two kites, in particular, caught everyone's eye: one themed after the ancient brotherhood story of "Liu Bei, Guan Yu, and Zhang Fei's Oath in the Peach Garden," adorned with 108 Sichuan opera masks; the other a delicate Chinese dragon-headed centipede kite, weighing a mere 400 grams and taking over two months to craft.

"We competed alongside European teams, and I'm truly amazed by the quality of Chinese kite-making. It's such an honor to pursue my passion for kites here -- a country with such deep roots in kite culture," said Nilza Tessa-Gambassi, an international judge.

"In China, the dragon is a cultural symbol of good fortune," Celia learned at the kite intangible cultural heritage workshop. Under the guidance of Yang Hongwei, a national-level inheritor of Weifang kite craftsmanship, she successfully assembled a set of kite dragon heads.

Yang explained that the kites on display featured bamboo frames bonded to silk surfaces, decorated with New Year painting motifs: images of flowers, birds, and auspicious creatures, along with symbolic scenes like "Annual Surplus" (a homophonic play signifying prosperity) and "Liu Hai Teases the Golden Toad" (a classic tale associated with good luck).

Celia also expressed great interest in the story of Mulan. With guidance from Cai Jingwen, the lead actor in the grand live-action performance showcasing the story of Mulan, she mounted a horse and channeled the heroic spirit of Mulan riding into battle.

This live-action performance vividly retells Mulan's epic story of taking her father's place in the army, using restored ancient battlefields, siege weaponry, fireworks effects, and impressive equestrian stunts.

Tucked away at the border of the grassland and sand dunes is a Moroccan-style resort hotel. Its design artfully incorporates baobab trees, cacti, and sandstone elements, offering a one-of-a-kind experience to the international athletes staying there. Celia spoke warmly of the event and extended an invitation to the world: "Wuhan has turned this kite festival into a cultural celebration -- one that lets the whole world see just how beautiful Chinese kites are. Come to Wuhan, enjoy the kite festival, and feel the magic of this city for yourself."

Known as a world-class scenic spot with authentic Chinese Mulan charm, Mulan Grassland in Huangpi District, Wuhan, has hosted major international events like the "National Hot Air Balloon Elite Challenge" and "International Kite Invitational Tournament" for 9 consecutive years. Today, it stands as a key platform for promoting traditional Chinese culture and sports tourism to the world.

