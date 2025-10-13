Das Instrument 0PA VGG7223M1005 PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2025

The instrument 0PA VGG7223M1005 PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2025



Das Instrument 2BC0 CA69867J1057 PANTHER MINERALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2025

The instrument 2BC0 CA69867J1057 PANTHER MINERALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2025





