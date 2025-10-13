LINSOUL INC: HIDIZS X Linsoul AP80 PRO MAX: All-in-One Hi-Res Streaming Music Player

High-Resolution Decoding, Dual Outputs, and Wireless Streaming in a Compact HiFi Powerhouse.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Linsoul, in collaboration with HIDIZSl, proudly announces the release of the AP80 PRO MAX, the fourth generation of the celebrated AP80 series. Known worldwide for delivering premium audio quality with innovative, accessible design, HIDIZS x Linsoul now elevates portable HiFi with the AP80 PRO MAX - a complete music center that blends high-resolution playback, wireless streaming, and versatile outputs into one sleek device.

All-in-One Hi-Res Music, Anytime, Anywhere

With support for native DSD256 and 32bit/384kHz PCM, plus MQA 16X hardware decoding, the AP80 PRO MAX reproduces every note exactly as intended. Whether stored on a microSD card, streamed wirelessly from Tidal or Qobuz over 2.4GHz WiFi, or transferred seamlessly via WiFi music transfer, listeners enjoy uncompromised Hi-Res fidelity wherever they go.

Versatile DAC & Powerful Output

Featuring dual ES9219C DAC chips and an independent crystal oscillator, the AP80 PRO MAX doubles as a bi-directional USB DAC for both mobile and desktop setups. Its balanced 4.4mm and single-ended 3.5mm headphone outputs deliver the power and precision to drive everything from sensitive IEMs to demanding over-ear headphones - unlocking the full potential of any audio gear.

Advanced Wireless Streaming & Connectivity

Enjoy wireless freedom with Bluetooth 5.1 supporting LDAC, AptX, and HiBy UAT, or transform the AP80 PRO MAX into a high-end DAC via DLNA and AirPlay. Whether streaming directly from online platforms or bridging seamlessly with smartphones and PCs, the AP80 PRO MAX ensures high-quality playback across every setup.

Craftsmanship Meets Modern Connectivity

A CNC-machined aluminum body paired with dual-sided glass gives the AP80 PRO MAX both durability and refined style. Its 2.95" IPS touchscreen is designed for ergonomic ease, while HiByOS powers advanced features such as MSEB sound customization and HiByLink remote control. Compact enough to slip into a pocket yet powerful enough to deliver true HiFi performance, the AP80 PRO MAX is your complete music companion at home, on the go, or anywhere in between.

Technical Specifications

DAC/SoC: Dual ES9219C DAC + Ingenic X1600E SoC

Outputs: 3.5mm SE (70mW + 70mW @ 32O), 4.4mm BAL (125+ 125mW @ 32O)

Formats: Native DSD256, 32bit/384kHz PCM, MQA 16X

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 (LDAC, AptX, HiBy UAT, HiByLink), 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, DLNA, AirPlay

OS: HiByOS with HiByLink & MSEB tuning

Display: 2.95" IPS touchscreen

Build: CNC aluminum body with dual-sided glass

Extras: Bidirectional USB DAC, E-book functionality

Certification: Hi-Res Audio & Hi-Res Wireless

Contact Information

support@linsoul.com

About Linsoul

Linsoul Audio was established in 2016 by a small team of music lovers seeking to explore the world of high-fidelity audio. We curate the finest Hi-Fi audio products that the world has to offer at the lowest possible price, to welcome all into the immersive experience of high-resolution music.

