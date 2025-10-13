Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13
13 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2007.1078 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
10 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
16,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1980.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2025.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2007.1078
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,874,056. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,874,056. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2007.1078
16,000
Transaction Details:
93
1984.00
16:16:30
00077403129TRLO0
XLON
124
1984.00
16:16:30
00077403130TRLO0
XLON
209
1986.00
16:18:28
00077403384TRLO0
XLON
210
1986.00
16:18:28
00077403385TRLO0
XLON
228
1986.00
16:18:43
00077403438TRLO0
XLON
210
1984.00
16:18:43
00077403439TRLO0
XLON
245
1982.00
16:19:24
00077403513TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916