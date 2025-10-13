Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
13.10.25 | 08:18
24,400 Euro
+4,27 % +1,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

13 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2007.1078 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

10 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1980.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2025.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2007.1078

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,874,056. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,874,056. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2007.1078

16,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

234

2015.00

08:34:01

00077386964TRLO0

XLON

218

2025.00

09:06:34

00077387932TRLO0

XLON

57

2020.00

09:08:32

00077387974TRLO0

XLON

139

2020.00

09:10:05

00077388041TRLO0

XLON

19

2020.00

09:10:05

00077388042TRLO0

XLON

249

2020.00

09:10:05

00077388043TRLO0

XLON

253

2015.00

09:10:05

00077388044TRLO0

XLON

91

2015.00

09:14:45

00077388153TRLO0

XLON

4

2015.00

09:21:00

00077388336TRLO0

XLON

106

2015.00

09:24:00

00077388376TRLO0

XLON

10

2015.00

09:24:00

00077388377TRLO0

XLON

12

2015.00

09:27:06

00077388421TRLO0

XLON

15

2015.00

09:27:06

00077388422TRLO0

XLON

7

2015.00

09:27:06

00077388423TRLO0

XLON

120

2015.00

09:30:08

00077388472TRLO0

XLON

57

2015.00

09:30:08

00077388473TRLO0

XLON

220

2015.00

09:30:08

00077388474TRLO0

XLON

72

2025.00

09:46:56

00077388905TRLO0

XLON

139

2025.00

09:46:56

00077388906TRLO0

XLON

246

2020.00

09:50:09

00077388987TRLO0

XLON

107

2020.00

10:15:43

00077389597TRLO0

XLON

142

2015.00

10:15:46

00077389598TRLO0

XLON

68

2015.00

10:15:46

00077389599TRLO0

XLON

112

2015.00

10:30:11

00077389992TRLO0

XLON

94

2015.00

10:30:11

00077389993TRLO0

XLON

109

2010.00

10:59:56

00077390578TRLO0

XLON

208

2010.00

10:59:56

00077390579TRLO0

XLON

255

2005.00

10:59:56

00077390580TRLO0

XLON

135

2025.00

12:00:14

00077392578TRLO0

XLON

69

2025.00

12:00:14

00077392579TRLO0

XLON

95

2025.00

12:14:14

00077393064TRLO0

XLON

138

2025.00

12:14:14

00077393065TRLO0

XLON

206

2020.00

12:26:17

00077393427TRLO0

XLON

105

2020.00

12:26:17

00077393428TRLO0

XLON

121

2020.00

12:26:17

00077393429TRLO0

XLON

122

2020.00

12:37:37

00077393932TRLO0

XLON

94

2020.00

12:37:37

00077393933TRLO0

XLON

232

2015.00

12:58:37

00077394537TRLO0

XLON

190

2015.00

13:22:10

00077394908TRLO0

XLON

58

2015.00

13:22:10

00077394909TRLO0

XLON

21

2015.00

13:37:02

00077395163TRLO0

XLON

207

2015.00

13:37:02

00077395164TRLO0

XLON

208

2015.00

13:37:02

00077395165TRLO0

XLON

100

2020.00

14:00:01

00077395680TRLO0

XLON

204

2020.00

14:03:01

00077395814TRLO0

XLON

107

2015.00

14:06:03

00077395902TRLO0

XLON

260

2015.00

14:06:03

00077395903TRLO0

XLON

107

2015.00

14:06:03

00077395904TRLO0

XLON

237

2010.00

14:07:03

00077395919TRLO0

XLON

16

2015.00

14:36:53

00077396713TRLO0

XLON

34

2015.00

14:36:53

00077396714TRLO0

XLON

144

2010.00

14:45:38

00077397146TRLO0

XLON

162

2010.00

14:45:47

00077397151TRLO0

XLON

191

2005.00

15:01:12

00077397984TRLO0

XLON

55

2005.00

15:01:12

00077397985TRLO0

XLON

235

2005.00

15:01:12

00077397986TRLO0

XLON

36

2020.00

15:11:55

00077398353TRLO0

XLON

250

2020.00

15:11:55

00077398354TRLO0

XLON

250

2020.00

15:11:55

00077398355TRLO0

XLON

132

2020.00

15:12:04

00077398359TRLO0

XLON

9

2020.00

15:12:04

00077398360TRLO0

XLON

212

2020.00

15:12:04

00077398361TRLO0

XLON

213

2020.00

15:12:04

00077398362TRLO0

XLON

388

2015.00

15:23:36

00077398909TRLO0

XLON

247

2015.00

15:25:28

00077399014TRLO0

XLON

202

2015.00

15:25:28

00077399015TRLO0

XLON

226

2015.00

15:25:28

00077399016TRLO0

XLON

240

2015.00

15:28:06

00077399107TRLO0

XLON

212

2015.00

15:43:47

00077399668TRLO0

XLON

225

2015.00

15:49:47

00077399864TRLO0

XLON

201

2015.00

15:53:47

00077399977TRLO0

XLON

126

2015.00

15:55:13

00077400039TRLO0

XLON

106

2015.00

15:55:13

00077400040TRLO0

XLON

22

2010.00

15:57:58

00077400240TRLO0

XLON

240

2010.00

15:57:58

00077400241TRLO0

XLON

224

2010.00

15:57:58

00077400242TRLO0

XLON

192

2010.00

15:57:58

00077400243TRLO0

XLON

138

2010.00

15:57:58

00077400249TRLO0

XLON

7

2010.00

15:57:58

00077400250TRLO0

XLON

207

2005.00

15:58:10

00077400374TRLO0

XLON

245

2000.00

16:01:04

00077401282TRLO0

XLON

68

1986.00

16:04:24

00077402013TRLO0

XLON

140

1986.00

16:04:24

00077402014TRLO0

XLON

230

1982.00

16:08:41

00077402549TRLO0

XLON

163

1980.00

16:09:27

00077402587TRLO0

XLON

132

1982.00

16:12:21

00077402857TRLO0

XLON

79

1982.00

16:12:21

00077402858TRLO0

XLON

190

1982.00

16:12:21

00077402859TRLO0

XLON

34

1982.00

16:12:21

00077402860TRLO0

XLON

244

1988.00

16:15:20

00077403058TRLO0

XLON

135

1986.00

16:16:04

00077403103TRLO0

XLON

249

1986.00

16:16:11

00077403110TRLO0

XLON

109

1986.00

16:16:11

00077403111TRLO0

XLON

204

1986.00

16:16:11

00077403112TRLO0

XLON

190

1986.00

16:16:11

00077403113TRLO0

XLON

748

1986.00

16:16:11

00077403114TRLO0

XLON

93

1984.00

16:16:30

00077403129TRLO0

XLON

124

1984.00

16:16:30

00077403130TRLO0

XLON

209

1986.00

16:18:28

00077403384TRLO0

XLON

210

1986.00

16:18:28

00077403385TRLO0

XLON

228

1986.00

16:18:43

00077403438TRLO0

XLON

210

1984.00

16:18:43

00077403439TRLO0

XLON

245

1982.00

16:19:24

00077403513TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


