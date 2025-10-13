Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

13 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2007.1078 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 10 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 16,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1980.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2025.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2007.1078

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,874,056. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,874,056. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2007.1078 16,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 234 2015.00 08:34:01 00077386964TRLO0 XLON 218 2025.00 09:06:34 00077387932TRLO0 XLON 57 2020.00 09:08:32 00077387974TRLO0 XLON 139 2020.00 09:10:05 00077388041TRLO0 XLON 19 2020.00 09:10:05 00077388042TRLO0 XLON 249 2020.00 09:10:05 00077388043TRLO0 XLON 253 2015.00 09:10:05 00077388044TRLO0 XLON 91 2015.00 09:14:45 00077388153TRLO0 XLON 4 2015.00 09:21:00 00077388336TRLO0 XLON 106 2015.00 09:24:00 00077388376TRLO0 XLON 10 2015.00 09:24:00 00077388377TRLO0 XLON 12 2015.00 09:27:06 00077388421TRLO0 XLON 15 2015.00 09:27:06 00077388422TRLO0 XLON 7 2015.00 09:27:06 00077388423TRLO0 XLON 120 2015.00 09:30:08 00077388472TRLO0 XLON 57 2015.00 09:30:08 00077388473TRLO0 XLON 220 2015.00 09:30:08 00077388474TRLO0 XLON 72 2025.00 09:46:56 00077388905TRLO0 XLON 139 2025.00 09:46:56 00077388906TRLO0 XLON 246 2020.00 09:50:09 00077388987TRLO0 XLON 107 2020.00 10:15:43 00077389597TRLO0 XLON 142 2015.00 10:15:46 00077389598TRLO0 XLON 68 2015.00 10:15:46 00077389599TRLO0 XLON 112 2015.00 10:30:11 00077389992TRLO0 XLON 94 2015.00 10:30:11 00077389993TRLO0 XLON 109 2010.00 10:59:56 00077390578TRLO0 XLON 208 2010.00 10:59:56 00077390579TRLO0 XLON 255 2005.00 10:59:56 00077390580TRLO0 XLON 135 2025.00 12:00:14 00077392578TRLO0 XLON 69 2025.00 12:00:14 00077392579TRLO0 XLON 95 2025.00 12:14:14 00077393064TRLO0 XLON 138 2025.00 12:14:14 00077393065TRLO0 XLON 206 2020.00 12:26:17 00077393427TRLO0 XLON 105 2020.00 12:26:17 00077393428TRLO0 XLON 121 2020.00 12:26:17 00077393429TRLO0 XLON 122 2020.00 12:37:37 00077393932TRLO0 XLON 94 2020.00 12:37:37 00077393933TRLO0 XLON 232 2015.00 12:58:37 00077394537TRLO0 XLON 190 2015.00 13:22:10 00077394908TRLO0 XLON 58 2015.00 13:22:10 00077394909TRLO0 XLON 21 2015.00 13:37:02 00077395163TRLO0 XLON 207 2015.00 13:37:02 00077395164TRLO0 XLON 208 2015.00 13:37:02 00077395165TRLO0 XLON 100 2020.00 14:00:01 00077395680TRLO0 XLON 204 2020.00 14:03:01 00077395814TRLO0 XLON 107 2015.00 14:06:03 00077395902TRLO0 XLON 260 2015.00 14:06:03 00077395903TRLO0 XLON 107 2015.00 14:06:03 00077395904TRLO0 XLON 237 2010.00 14:07:03 00077395919TRLO0 XLON 16 2015.00 14:36:53 00077396713TRLO0 XLON 34 2015.00 14:36:53 00077396714TRLO0 XLON 144 2010.00 14:45:38 00077397146TRLO0 XLON 162 2010.00 14:45:47 00077397151TRLO0 XLON 191 2005.00 15:01:12 00077397984TRLO0 XLON 55 2005.00 15:01:12 00077397985TRLO0 XLON 235 2005.00 15:01:12 00077397986TRLO0 XLON 36 2020.00 15:11:55 00077398353TRLO0 XLON 250 2020.00 15:11:55 00077398354TRLO0 XLON 250 2020.00 15:11:55 00077398355TRLO0 XLON 132 2020.00 15:12:04 00077398359TRLO0 XLON 9 2020.00 15:12:04 00077398360TRLO0 XLON 212 2020.00 15:12:04 00077398361TRLO0 XLON 213 2020.00 15:12:04 00077398362TRLO0 XLON 388 2015.00 15:23:36 00077398909TRLO0 XLON 247 2015.00 15:25:28 00077399014TRLO0 XLON 202 2015.00 15:25:28 00077399015TRLO0 XLON 226 2015.00 15:25:28 00077399016TRLO0 XLON 240 2015.00 15:28:06 00077399107TRLO0 XLON 212 2015.00 15:43:47 00077399668TRLO0 XLON 225 2015.00 15:49:47 00077399864TRLO0 XLON 201 2015.00 15:53:47 00077399977TRLO0 XLON 126 2015.00 15:55:13 00077400039TRLO0 XLON 106 2015.00 15:55:13 00077400040TRLO0 XLON 22 2010.00 15:57:58 00077400240TRLO0 XLON 240 2010.00 15:57:58 00077400241TRLO0 XLON 224 2010.00 15:57:58 00077400242TRLO0 XLON 192 2010.00 15:57:58 00077400243TRLO0 XLON 138 2010.00 15:57:58 00077400249TRLO0 XLON 7 2010.00 15:57:58 00077400250TRLO0 XLON 207 2005.00 15:58:10 00077400374TRLO0 XLON 245 2000.00 16:01:04 00077401282TRLO0 XLON 68 1986.00 16:04:24 00077402013TRLO0 XLON 140 1986.00 16:04:24 00077402014TRLO0 XLON 230 1982.00 16:08:41 00077402549TRLO0 XLON 163 1980.00 16:09:27 00077402587TRLO0 XLON 132 1982.00 16:12:21 00077402857TRLO0 XLON 79 1982.00 16:12:21 00077402858TRLO0 XLON 190 1982.00 16:12:21 00077402859TRLO0 XLON 34 1982.00 16:12:21 00077402860TRLO0 XLON 244 1988.00 16:15:20 00077403058TRLO0 XLON 135 1986.00 16:16:04 00077403103TRLO0 XLON 249 1986.00 16:16:11 00077403110TRLO0 XLON 109 1986.00 16:16:11 00077403111TRLO0 XLON 204 1986.00 16:16:11 00077403112TRLO0 XLON 190 1986.00 16:16:11 00077403113TRLO0 XLON 748 1986.00 16:16:11 00077403114TRLO0 XLON 93 1984.00 16:16:30 00077403129TRLO0 XLON 124 1984.00 16:16:30 00077403130TRLO0 XLON 209 1986.00 16:18:28 00077403384TRLO0 XLON 210 1986.00 16:18:28 00077403385TRLO0 XLON 228 1986.00 16:18:43 00077403438TRLO0 XLON 210 1984.00 16:18:43 00077403439TRLO0 XLON 245 1982.00 16:19:24 00077403513TRLO0 XLON

