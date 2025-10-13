Oscillate Plc - Oscillate PLC launches Serval Resources as its New Brand to reflect the Strategic Shift to Copper and Future Metals and Ticker changed to "SRVL"

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

13 October 2025

Oscillate PLC launches Serval Resources as its New Brand to reflect

the Strategic Shift to Copper and Future Metals

Ticker changed to "SRVL"

Highlights

Serval Resources is a brand of Oscillate PLC, which remains the listed entity on the AQUIS Exchange

The launch of the Serval Resources brand is in line with the Company's new strategy to build a l eading mid-cap copper and future metals developer

Oscillate PLC's ticker on AQUIS has changed to 'SRVL', effective immediately

Oscillate PLC plans to officially change its name to Serval Resources subject to shareholder approval in due course

News Announcement

Oscillate PLC, is pleased to launch its new corporate identity, Serval Resources, being a brand operated by Oscillate Plc and which reflects the strategic shift of the business onto copper and associated metals central to the energy transition and the rapidly expanding digital economy.

Serval Resources CEO, Robin Birchall, commented :

"This change in corporate identity fits with the Company's strategic direction to become a leading mid-cap copper and future metals explorer and developer. Our strategy is to prove up a substantial resource base and develop new sources of sustainable copper in order to alleviate the major shortfall in supply forecast in coming years.

Like our namesake, the Serval cat, we aim to be an exceptional hunter in some of Africa's most prospective regions for new copper discoveries, namely the emerging copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire. These regions are relatively underexplored in contrast to their prospectivity and we believe that modern and systematic exploration techniques can unlock their huge potential."

The Company has launched a website for Serval Resources setting out the updated corporate information, strategy and asset base for the business, which is available at www.servalresources.com . In the meantime, and until the Company officially changes its name, https://oscillateplc.com/ will remain the official company website.

The Company has launched social media accounts for Serval Resources at:

https://x.com/ServalResources

https://www.linkedin.com/company/serval-resources/

It is recommended that investors and other stakeholders sign up to these accounts as, in addition to its regulatory announcements, the Company regularly posts videos with management giving further insight into what is happening on the ground at its projects.

The Company plans to officially change its name to Serval Resources in due course, subject to shareholder approval. This will be effected at the same time as the Company's planned transition to the AIM market.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Oscillate Plc/Serval Resources Company Robin Birchall + 44 (0) 7711 313 019

robin.birchall@servalresources.com IR Cathy Malins +44 (0) 7876 796 629

cathy.malins@servalresources.com Tavistock Communications PR Charles Vivian

Eliza Logan +44 (0) 20 7920 3150 Peterhouse Capital Limited Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 7220 9795 SP Angel Broker Richard Morrision

Charlie Bouverat

Devik Mehta +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

About Serval Resources

Serval Resources is focused on unlocking value across a high-potential portfolio to become a leading mid-cap copper and future metals explorer and developer.

By securing exploration and development assets in the upcoming copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, the Company will be strategically positioned to capitalise on the rising demand for sustainable copper and associated metals, driven by the global energy transition and the need for responsible, independent supply chains.

These regions remain relatively under-explored in contrast to their high potential. Serval will look to apply modern and rigorous exploration techniques, as well as the depth of experience of its management team, in order to systematically evaluate, secure and develop prospective opportunities to the benefit of all its stakeholders.

Serval Resources is a brand operated by Oscillate PLC, which is listed on the UK's AQSE Growth Market Exchange under the ticker AQSE: SRVL.