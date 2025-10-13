Fevara is the new name of Carr's Group, reflecting the refocusing of the business as a global leader in sustainable livestock supplements. Such supplements aim to improve digestion to enhance growth rates, which assists farming economics while also supporting animal welfare. Management's strategy involves improving returns, accelerating growth in traditional markets and expanding into faster-growing emerging markets. This should provide investors with a strong recovery in profits from the operational improvements combined with medium-term growth.

