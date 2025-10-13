Zoo 55 Partners with Merzigo to Support Growth and Expand Reach

CANNES, France, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoo 55, part of ITV Studios, has entered a landmark, multi-year partnership with digital distribution and monetisation leader Merzigo, in a deal that supports Zoo 55's ambitious growth strategy and marks a strategically important UK expansion for Merzigo.

As Zoo 55 evolves, the partnership with Merzigo will allow their team to optimise a selection of channels from its iconic portfolio - including The Voice Global & The Best Of The Voice, Come Dine With Me and the multi-IP food channel Taste - adding to their reach and engagement across Facebook and YouTube.

The multi-year agreement will see Merzigo's team use its global expertise to optimise content creation and unlock new revenue opportunities. With over 5,000 managed channels in 30+ languages and more than 13 billion monthly views, Merzigo's track record in social distribution uniquely positions it to enhance Zoo 55's presence in the digital space.

The deal was brokered for Zoo 55 by Graham Haigh, COO and Sjoerd Reijans, Head of Digital Partnerships with Ceyda Sila Çetinkaya, COO and Valerio Motti, MD EMEA at Merzigo.

Martin Trickey, Managing Director, Zoo 55 said, "This partnership is an important and exciting step for Zoo 55. Merzigo has a fantastic track record in optimising content and engaging with fans in fresh and exciting ways. We see this as an amazing growth opportunity for both parties."

Ceyda Sila Çetinkaya, COO, Merzigo, added: "For Merzigo, this partnership represents a milestone in our expansion into the UK market. To do it with such a high-calibre group, like ITV Studios, makes it even more meaningful. It's an exciting time for both our teams, and we look forward to launching this project together and driving growth on a global scale."

Zoo 55 is ITV Studios' dedicated digital content label, launched in 2025 to take ITV Studios' digital business to new heights. Zoo 55 has 170+ owned and operated channels in the social space delivering over 25bn views in 2024, as well as 27 FAST channels on 200+ channel feeds globally. It harnesses over 95,000 hours of ITV Studios' catalogue to bring world-class entertainment to audiences everywhere.

About Merzigo

Merzigo is the biggest distributor of premium content on social, managing over 5,000+ YouTube & Facebook channels in over 30 languages with more than 13 billion views monthly. Merzigo provides management, production, distribution and IP protection services to its clients worldwide, with offices located in LA, London, and Istanbul. With an in-house-developed technology platform and a global team of over 500 optimization experts, Merzigo creates significant growth on YouTube & Facebook for some of the world's biggest content owners.

About ITV Studios

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes that people can't get enough of. We connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in.

ITV Studios is home to some of the best creative minds, crafting around 7,500 hours of original programming across 60 production labels. Our global footprint spans 13 countries including the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, The Nordics, Italy and the Netherlands and our global distribution business sells our catalogue of 95,000+ hours to broadcasters and platforms around the world.

ITV Studios has 170+ owned and operated channels in the social space delivering over 10bn views in 2024, as well as 20 FAST channels on 100+ channel feeds globally. It launched a new label, Zoo 55 dedicated to expanding its digital and gaming activity, in January 2025.

ITV Studios is part of ITV PLC, which includes the UK's largest commercial broadcaster ITV and the ad-funded, free streaming home for ITV, ITVX.

Press contacts

Merzigo

Email: merzigo@championcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 207 030 3818

ITV Studios

Email: laura.saunders@itv.com

Tel: +44 7568 557 238

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af90ec45-e511-48ee-9ac5-ad6fd3fd675c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ab4e6c4-4721-4cbd-a7b8-fcb7aa699387

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cade144-7808-4bf0-a502-e28467ee78cb

