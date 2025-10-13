Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 08:36 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EZVIZ leads automated imaginations for a future-ready lifestyle at GITEX 2025, picturing smart homes driven by its AI-powered technologies and a thriving, connected ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This GITEX, EZVIZ brings the world up to speed on the forefront of smart home evolution. Under the theme of "Automate Imaginations for Homes", it blows the audience and industry insiders away again by showcasing where a security-based smart living can be led to, bringing its industry-leading innovations and problem-driven solutions under the spotlight at its stand H25 at Hall A10.

"At EZVIZ, AI is designed first and foremost to be trustworthy," said Albert Hao, Business Director of EZVIZ MENA. "Reliability and simplicity lie on the foundation of all our technologies, and that's where our trustworthy EZVIZ AI comes in to enhance both."

Building on its proven success worldwide, EZVIZ continues to lead the way in next-generation home security, connecting security cameras, smart locks, video doorbells and video doorphones into one unified system. Yet EZVIZ doesn't stop at protection, with AI-driven innovations and user-centered solutions, the brand is unlocking the true potential of a hyper-connected home.

Placing security at its heart, EZVIZ unveils a new generation of smart cameras where AI-powered visual intelligence opens up limitless possibilities for protection. Leading the lineup is the flagship HB90x Dual 4G battery camera kit, which takes outdoor security a step further, making true-to-life, round-the-clock visuals possible with its auto-switching 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, ColorFULL and AOV technologies. Sharing the same interchangeable connectivity, the versatile EB8 Pro 4G battery camera introduces groundbreaking wild animal detection, redefining what a camera can do by extending safety coverage from busy urban areas to remote, untouched places, and from people to wildlife and nature.

Setting benchmarks for the new age of entering experiences, EZVIZ extends the boundless potential to its front-door solutions. The Y3000 facial and palm recognition smart lock boldly leverages AI-powered unlocking methods to assure households in apartments a safe, delay-free front door security. For villa households, the HP7 Pro video doorphone offers ultimate flexibility, enabling remote communication and visitor management through the EZVIZ App. Users can also synchronize operations with the newly launched smart sliding gate opener. The result is a unified, intelligent ecosystem that redefines intuitive access control with precision and convenience.

For details, visit EZVIZ's virtual booth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777032/3__EZVIZ_2025_GITEX_Showcase_1200_600.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezviz-leads-automated-imaginations-for-a-future-ready-lifestyle-at-gitex-2025-picturing-smart-homes-driven-by-its-ai-powered-technologies-and-a-thriving-connected-ecosystem-302561269.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.