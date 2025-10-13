INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): INDIGO Group strengthens its presence in Brazil by acquiring 100% of INDIGO Brazil

La Défense, 13th October 2025

INDIGO Group strengthens its presence in Brazil by acquiring 100% of INDIGO Brazil

INDIGO Group, a global player in parking and urban mobility solutions, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire the 44.39% stake held by Patria Infrastructure Fund III in INDIGO Brazil, thereby becoming the sole shareholder of the company.

This transaction reaffirms INDIGO Group's long-term commitment to the Brazilian market, where it has been operating for more than 15 years through INDIGO Brazil, one of the country's leading parking operators with a portfolio of over 320 sites across 24 states and 100 cities, including São Paulo, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, and Salvador.

Since its first acquisition in 2013, INDIGO Brazil has developed a diversified portfolio combining on-street and off-street operations, and is active across all segments including shopping malls, airports, parks and entertainment infrastructure, universities and events centers.

In 2022, INDIGO Brazil merged with PareBem, a company fully owned by Infrastructure Fund III, an investment fund managed by Patria Investimentos, marking a key milestone in the consolidation of the sector and creating one of Brazil's largest parking operators.

In 2024, INDIGO Brazil launched INDIGO Neo, the Group's digital mobility platform, introducing a seamless and fully digital experience to its customers. Through INDIGO Neo, users can find, reserve, and pay for parking directly from their smartphones, further enhancing convenience and operational efficiency across the network.

Following this transaction, INDIGO Group will consolidate its control of INDIGO Brazil and continue to invest in its operational and digital transformation. The objective is to accelerate growth in strategic markets and consolidate its position as a reference in sustainable and innovative urban mobility solutions in Brazil.

Final closing of the acquisition remains subject to the approval of the Brazilian competition authority and the customary condition precedents for this type of transaction.

INDIGO Group

Analyst / Investor contact: Press contact: Mathieu Barnavon Bruno Tallent ir@group-indigo.com bruno.tallent@group-indigo.com

About INDIGO Group S.A.

The INDIGO Group, which owns nearly 100% of INDIGO Infra, INDIGO Neo and INDIGO®weel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing 1.7 million parking spaces and their associated services in 10 countries.

INDIGO Group is indirectly 49.5% owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 34.5% owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and 14.9% owned by MR Infrastructure Investment GmbH (MEAG), and held 0.1% of its own shares in treasury, with the Group's management owning the remainder of the shares.

www.group-indigo.com

About INDIGO Brazil

INDIGO has been present in Brazil since 2013, headquartered in São Paulo and Porto Alegre. The company manages over 320 parking facilities across Brazil, serving airports, hospitals, shopping centers, universities, and public spaces. INDIGO Brazil employs more than 4,500 people and is recognized for its operational excellence, client service, and commitment to sustainable urban mobility.

About Patria Investments

Patria is a global middle market alternative asset manager, specializing in key resilient and growth sectors. Patria is the leading asset manager in Latin America and has a strong presence in Europe through their extensive network of General Partners relationships. Their on-the-ground presence combines investment leaders, sector experts, company managers, and strategic relationships, allowing them to identify compelling investment opportunities accessible only to those with local proficiency. With 37 years of experience and over $48 billion in assets under management, Patria consistently delivers attractive returns through long-term investments, while promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the regions where they operate. Further information is available at www.patria.com .

Notice

The information contained herein has been included in good faith but is intended for general information purposes only. All reasonable precautions have been taken to ensure that the information contained herein is not false or misleading. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information about INDIGO Group S.A. (the "Company") published on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities. Its preparation does not constitute a recommendation regarding securities. Nothing in this document may be used as the basis for entering into a contract or agreement.

This document may contain objective and forward-looking statements concerning the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business activities and expansion strategy. Although based on reasonable assumptions, these objectives and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors not presently known to the Company or that it does not currently consider material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and are subject to several factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The information is current only as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the documents filed by the Group with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and available on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, officers or employees shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of access to or use of this document, including, without limitation, any lost profits, indirect, incidental, or consequential loss.

No part of this document may be sold or distributed for commercial purposes or modified.

