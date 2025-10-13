Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2025 09:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Precision Welding Group Becomes Official Provider of TEKA Welding Fume Extraction and Exhaust Systems in the United States

Partnership expands Precision Welding Group's product line with German-engineered TEKA filtration systems, strengthening its commitment to cleaner, safer, and more compliant welding environments across the U.S.

CUMMING, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Precision Welding Group, a leader in industrial welding solutions, proudly announces its new partnership as an authorized provider of TEKA fume extraction and exhaust products across the United States. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering high-performance air filtration solutions to fabrication shops, manufacturing facilities, and educational institutions focused on welding safety and compliance.

PWG Partners with TEKA to Bring Welding Fume Exhaust to US

PWG Partners with TEKA to Bring Welding Fume Exhaust to US

TEKA is a globally recognized manufacturer known for its innovative welding fume extraction systems designed to meet and exceed international air quality standards. By adding TEKA's product line to its offerings, Precision Welding Group reinforces its commitment to helping clients maintain clean, compliant, and safe working environments.

"We understand the importance of proper air filtration in any fabrication space," said Benjamin Howell, President of Precision Welding Group. "TEKA's reputation for reliable, German-engineered systems aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best tools and equipment to the welding industry."

Precision Welding Group will offer the full range of TEKA units, including mobile, stationary, and centralized filtration systems designed for every welding application.

To learn more about TEKA fume extraction systems or to request a quote, visit www.precisionweldinggroup.com or contact howell@precisionweldinggroup.com.

Contact Information

Benjamin Howell
President
howell@precisionweldinggroup.com
678-845-6261

.

SOURCE: Precision Welding Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/precision-welding-group-becomes-official-provider-of-teka-welding-fume-1085195

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.