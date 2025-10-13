The economic environment across sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) has been challenging in recent years, though analysis in a new special report from AM Best shows that the region's reinsurers have been resilient amid these complexities.

In its Best's Market Segment Report, "Sub-Saharan Africa's Reinsurers: Staying the Course Amid Economic Uncertainty"AM Best notes that despite complex regional economic conditions, SSA reinsurers generally have been successful in leveraging the recent global hardening of reinsurance pricing, reporting another year of robust underwriting profitability. Together with the rise in regional interest rates, SSA reinsurers achieved a second consecutive year of double-digit return on equity (ROE) ratios.

