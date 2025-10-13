Datassential, the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform, announced the appointment of Pascal Hartwig as General Manager of EMEA.

This expansion is part of Datassential's ongoing strategy to shape the future of food and beverage intelligence with a unified platform that delivers scale, speed, and precision for every customer type across the foodservice industry, including operators, manufacturers, distributors and suppliers. Hartwig's leadership marks a pivotal step in positioning Datassential as the definitive source of truth in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa building on its North American dominance to establish a stronger global footprint.

Pascal was previously the Chief Product Officer at BeZero Carbon, and held senior leadership roles at S&P Global Market Intelligence. During his career, Pascal has established a strong track record in financial services, data solutions, product innovation and delivering value to customers.

"Pascal's appointment reflects Datassential's commitment to serve the global food and beverage industry," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "With Pascal onboard, it accelerates our ability to scale internationally, ensuring that companies across the region gain access to the same transformative insights that have redefined success in the U.S."

Pascal will lead Datassential's expansion across EMEA, overseeing strategy and operations to deliver unparalleled food and beverage intelligence solutions to the European market.

"Datassential has built a unique platform that translates food and beverage insights into actionable sales intelligence that pinpoints whitespace, prioritizes high-value accounts, and accelerates pipeline and revenue," Hartwig said. "I am excited to lead the company's expansion in EMEA and partner with brands and operators across the region to sharpen go-to-market execution, shorten sales cycles, and unlock new opportunities for growth."

Alongside this leadership expansion, Datassential released Top Chains in Europe a first-of-its-kind report ranking the 75 biggest foodservice chains in France, the UK, Spain, Germany, and Italy. Get your copy here.

About Datassential

Datassential is the food and beverage industry's trusted insights and intelligence partner, helping brands make smarter decisions since 2001. Following its acquisition of Brizo FoodMetrics, Datassential now offers the largest and most complete sales intelligence solution in foodservice.

Over 90% of the biggest names in foodservice, including Danone, France Boissons, Pernod Ricard, Bacardi, Red Bull, Lactalis Italia, Vandemoortele Europe and Sysco, rely on Datassential to stay ahead of what's next.

