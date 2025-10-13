Hyland accelerates European innovation with its cloud-native, agentic platform delivering AI-powered content intelligence

Fueled by a wave of product and technology advancements designed to meet the evolving needs of enterprises, Hyland is helping organizations unlock the full value of their unstructured data

MUNICH, Oct 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the company's CommunityLIVE World Tour, Hyland is bringing its latest innovations to life, accelerating digital transformation across Europe with powerful advancements in the Content Innovation Cloud. These new technologies deliver ubiquitous enterprise intelligence, empowering enterprises to unlock the intelligence within their most mission-critical unstructured data that is driving automation so they can stay ahead of evolving business demands. As adoption surges, Hyland continues to push the boundaries of enterprise content management with AI-powered content intelligence, agentic automation, and real-time insights.

"Europe is at the forefront of digital transformation, and Hyland is proud to be a trusted partner in that journey," said Michael Campbell, chief product officer at Hyland. "The Content Innovation Cloud is more than a platform - it is a catalyst for transforming how enterprises operate to be more innovative and efficient. As the trusted custodian of the most mission-critical unstructured data, we're helping organizations unlock the full value of their enterprise content, automate intelligently, and stay ahead in a fast-moving regulatory and business landscape."

"AI with intelligent document processing is a game-changer," said Valerie Stam, SVP Customer Data, Rabobank . "It gives us hope for solving challenges like handwritten document recognition in customer processes, making life easier for our staff and more importantly: improving customer journeys to create more meaningful interactions with our customers"

"Hyland's latest advancements mark a turning point for European enterprises seeking modernization anchored in trust and digital sovereignty," said Paul De leer, Sales Director, Atos. "The Content Innovation Cloud brings together AI-powered content intelligence and agentic automation in a way that is both practical and transformative. For our clients across sectors, from financial services to healthcare, this means faster decision-making, smarter workflows, and a future-ready approach to compliance and innovation. Hyland is not just delivering technology; it is enabling a new era of intelligent enterprise across Europe and beyond."

Ubiquitous Enterprise Intelligence

Enterprise Context Engine is an essential layer of the Content Innovation Cloud, unifying fragmented content across multiple content repositories, without requiring data migration, allowing enterprises to access and act on information across departments, platforms, and formats in real time.

Delivers contextual insights by surfacing relevant data based on user roles, workflows, and business context, so employees can make faster, more informed decisions without toggling between systems or searching manually.

Enables AI-driven automation at scale, by transforming unstructured data into AI-ready data, fueling intelligent automation, reducing manual effort, and unlocking new levels of efficiency across industries like healthcare, government, and financial services.

Orchestrated AI Workflows

Enterprise Agent Mesh orchestrates distributed AI agents across systems, enabling enterprises to deploy and coordinate multiple AI agents that work across different platforms and content repositories, automating complex, cross-system workflows without disrupting existing infrastructure.

Drives intelligent, end-to-end automation by connecting agents to specific tasks, like document classification, data extraction, or approval routing, allowing enterprises to automate entire processes with minimal human intervention.

Adapts to business context in real-time, meaning context-aware agents can respond dynamically to changing inputs, business rules, or user actions; making automation smarter, more responsive, and aligned with enterprise goals.

Agentic AI in Action

Agent Builder allows teams to rapidly create AI agents using intuitive, point-and-click interfaces.

At a recent Hyland event, customers took part in an Agentic AI Throwdown, where they built real-world agents such as: Purchase Invoice Agent Document Redactor Agent Claim Review Agent

These examples highlight the transformative potential of Hyland's Content Innovation Cloud to solve business-critical challenges today and in the future.

Content Intelligence Breakthroughs

Knowledge Enrichment transforms unstructured data into AI-ready data, with new capabilities to mask sensitive information across 600+ file types and enrich HL7 healthcare messages; driving interoperability and smarter workflows.

Knowledge Discovery unlocks enterprise-wide insights with intuitive agent creation, more contextual and relevant outputs, and customizable AI guardrails, supporting trust, compliance, and relevance across industries.

Intelligent Automation Advancements

Hyland Automate now enables natural language-driven process and form design, dramatically reducing configuration time and empowering business users to iterate faster.

Hyland Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) introduces GenAI-powered reasoning and document class hierarchies, allowing users to extract more contextual insights and accelerate solution configuration.

Content Management Momentum

Nuxeo LTS 2025V3 boosts scalability, compliance, and cloud agility with decoupled, open source, Elastic search architecture, retention add-on support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and high-performance mass uploads via Direct Transfer.

Alfresco 25.2 delivers new fast access dashboards, performance upgrades, and process management features tailored for regulated industries like financial services and healthcare. The new SAP ILM Connector simplifies SAP content governance, reducing cost and complexity while ensuring GDPR compliance.

OnBase 25.1 enables organizations to gain actionable insights from content via the Content Intelligence Connector and Knowledge Discovery, with Content Federation enhancements ensuring robust authorization, transparency, and compliance. The new Cloud Update Service allows seamless updates to OnBase, ensuring access to the latest capabilities while maintaining efficiency and compliance. Together, these advancements will support a variety of industries, including many of the leading hospitals across Europe, in delivering secure, intelligent, and patient-centered care.

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

