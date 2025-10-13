Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH: POLYTECH Raises Visibility in The Guardian via Awareness Feature on Breast Reconstruction

POLYTECH strengthens its UK presence with a dedicated awareness campaign promoting safety, innovation, and education in breast reconstruction.

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH is pleased to announce its participation in a sponsored awareness feature in The Guardian, highlighting safety, innovation, and informed choice in breast reconstruction. The feature - published during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in partnership with Mediaplanet UK - educates readers on advanced breast implant options for post-mastectomy reconstruction. It underscores POLYTECH's commitment to patient safety and innovative solutions, spotlighting the benefits of B-Lite® and Microthane® breast implants.

In the article, François Franca Franco Junior (POLYTECH's UK & Ireland General Manager) shares insights on how cutting-edge implant technology can improve patient outcomes. The Guardian piece notes that breast reconstruction is not merely cosmetic but "about comfort, confidence and long-term results," emphasizing the importance of informed choice for women after mastectomy. It introduces B-Lite®, the world's first and only lightweight breast implant, which is up to 30% lighter than traditional implants . By reducing implant weight, B-Lite® lessens strain on chest tissues, supporting a more natural look and feel over time . The feature also highlights POLYTECH's innovative Microthane® implants - micro-polyurethane coated implants known for their excellent tissue adherence and very low risk of capsular contracture (a common complication). These advances exemplify POLYTECH's 'Made in Germany' quality and focus on long-term safety.

"Our mission is to expand women's options in breast reconstruction with proven safety and innovation," said François Franca Franco Junior, General Manager for POLYTECH UK & Ireland. "During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we want patients to know they have choices. By collaborating with The Guardian on this awareness feature, we're empowering women - and the surgeons who care for them - with information about implants like B-Lite® and Microthane® that can make a meaningful difference in comfort and confidence after breast surgery."

The sponsored article, titled 'Lightweight breast implants', appeared in The Guardian's print edition and is available online in the Guardian's Breast Cancer Awareness Month special section. It clearly discloses POLYTECH's sponsorship and educational intent. The timing aligns with global Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) - an observance that reinforces the importance of patient education and choice in breast care. POLYTECH's feature also coincided with international Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day (BRA Day) in October, further amplifying its message of informed decision-making.

Readers can access the full article on The Guardian's health awareness site: https://www.healthawareness.co.uk/breast-health/lightweight-breast-implants/. The piece serves as a valuable resource on how advanced implant technology (like POLYTECH's B-Lite® lightweight implants and Microthane® surface) is contributing to safer, more personalized breast reconstruction.

By engaging in this Guardian awareness campaign, POLYTECH demonstrates its proactive approach to patient education worldwide. "Education and transparency are as crucial as innovation," notes Franca Franco Junior. "We are proud to support women in making informed choices about their reconstruction, and we will continue to champion initiatives that put patient safety first."

About POLYTECH

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics combines pioneering innovation with precision craftsmanship to set the highest standards in breast aesthetics, reconstruction, and body contouring. Celebrating over 35 years of leadership, our extensive experience and millions of implants produced empower both patients and surgeons globally. Leading with B-Lite®, the world's first lightweight implant, we offer solutions designed for long-term results and comfort, setting a new standard in patient care.

Our portfolio, including the outstanding Microthane® and MESMO® implants, provides the broadest range of aesthetic solutions designed to deliver stable results and natural aesthetics. Through POLYTECHconnect Academy and significant investment in education, we remain at the forefront of plastic surgery, reinforced by our industry-leading social media presence in breast aesthetics.

We are proud to have been the first breast implant manufacturer to receive the CE mark, a testament to our commitment to 'Quality Made in Germany,' reflected in exceptionally high patient satisfaction rates. With the integration of LipoGrafter® technology into our portfolio, we now offer comprehensive body contouring solutions that cater to patient diversity and ensure long-lasting results.

At POLYTECH, our dedicated team embodies passion and expertise. We provide agile, diverse, and proven solutions that effectively respond to market needs in almost 90 countries. Discover the synergy of innovation, education, and passion with POLYTECH.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polytech-raises-visibility-in-the-guardian-via-awareness-feature-on-breast-reconstruction-302581697.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.